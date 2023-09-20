USB ports to weighing scales: The best smart hardside luggage, complete with handy high-tech features

Now that travel is back with a vengeance, airports around the world are thronging with people traversing the globe for work, love or simply to feed their wanderlust. To help enhance the travel experience, a new breed of smart luggage has evolved to include high-tech features aimed at making the journey fuss-free, safer and even a touch more fun.

From trackers, smart locks, built-in scales, app-control abilities and even one that you can ride on as you make your way through the airport (Is it a mini-scooter or is it a suitcase? It’s both!), these hardside travel bags are going the distance to take the art of travel to the next level.

But first, you’ll need to know what the rules are on smart luggage. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) website, “batteries in luggage can cause problems for airlines when they are lithium metal or lithium ion batteries. If you can remove the battery from the smart bag and put it in your cabin luggage, you can check your smart bag. If the battery cannot be removed, the only option could be for the bag to be stored in the cabin. But it depends on how busy the flight is, and is a decision to be taken by the airline”.

So as long as the lithium battery is removable or you have a carry-on smart bag, you shouldn't have a problem. But when in doubt, always check with the airline you’re flying with.