Smudge-proof lipsticks that can resist even the oiliest Chinese New Year food binges

You might be one of those who gave up on putting on lipstick since masking wearing became mandatory. But since it's Chinese New Year season, you probably owe it to yourself to look nice for a change.

Besides, that mask is going to be coming off quite often anyway, when you binge on Aunty Mary’s homemade pineapple tarts, tuck into Grand-aunt’s lip-smacking fatt choy soup that she only makes once a year, or sink your teeth into that last slice of bak kwa.

Your pre-pandemic lipsticks are probably past expiration so it’s definitely a good idea to pick up some new tubes. But before you barge brazenly into a beauty hall and grab the first lipstick that comes into view, know that times have changed. Don’t just pick a lip colour that looks pretty. Save yourself from mask transfers and the potential danger of eating up your lipstick with smudge-proof lipsticks that last and last.

CNA Lifestyle rounds up some of the best budge-free lipsticks to see you through the festive season binges.