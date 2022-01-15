Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Style & Beauty

Smudge-proof lipsticks that can resist even the oiliest Chinese New Year food binges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Style & Beauty

Smudge-proof lipsticks that can resist even the oiliest Chinese New Year food binges

If even succulent bak kwa and flaky kueh bangkit won’t smudge these lip colours, rest assured your K94 mask is safe.

Smudge-proof lipsticks that can resist even the oiliest Chinese New Year food binges

(Photo: iStock)

Serene Seow
Serene Seow
15 Jan 2022 06:22AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 06:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

You might be one of those who gave up on putting on lipstick since masking wearing became mandatory. But since it's Chinese New Year season, you probably owe it to yourself to look nice for a change.

Besides, that mask is going to be coming off quite often anyway, when you binge on Aunty Mary’s homemade pineapple tarts, tuck into Grand-aunt’s lip-smacking fatt choy soup that she only makes once a year, or sink your teeth into that last slice of bak kwa.

Your pre-pandemic lipsticks are probably past expiration so it’s definitely a good idea to pick up some new tubes. But before you barge brazenly into a beauty hall and grab the first lipstick that comes into view, know that times have changed. Don’t just pick a lip colour that looks pretty. Save yourself from mask transfers and the potential danger of eating up your lipstick with smudge-proof lipsticks that last and last.

CNA Lifestyle rounds up some of the best budge-free lipsticks to see you through the festive season binges.

Related:

ANATASIA BEVERLY HILLS MATTE & SATIN LIPSTICK, S$34, AT SEPHORA

(Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Okay, the name of this lipstick can cause confusion for some – is it matte or is it satin? Well, it’s both. Essentially, it glides like satin onto your lips yet reveals a velvety matte finish. Its game-changing full-pigment formula offers an intense payoff that stays put on your pucker. Wear it with its lip liner to prevent colour from feathering.

www.sephora.sg

DIOR ROUGE DIOR LUNAR NEW YEAR LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET, S$285

(Photo: Dior Beauty)

Can’t decide on just one colour? This limited edition set launched in celebration of the Year of the Tiger has not one but four universally flattering shades. The best part: They come in two finishes, velvet and matte, that are designed for long-lasting wear. The set also includes a lip balm to take care of chapped lips. On an eco note, each Rouge Dior lipstick is refillable.

shop.dior.com.sg  

Related:

ARMANI BEAUTY LIP POWER, S$57

(Photo: Armani Beauty)

Lip Power is Armani Beauty’s answer to long-wear lip colour. But long-wear doesn’t have to mean dry lips, at least not on Armani Beauty’s watch. Its long-wear formula also hydrates the tender skin on your lips.

Available at Armani Beauty counters islandwide.

Related:

TOM FORD LIP COLOR SATIN MATTE, S$77

(Photo: Tom Ford)

This one is long-wearing yet lightweight thanks to a formula that includes soja seed extract and rosehip seed oil. All you need is one swipe for visibly plump puckers.

Available at Tom Ford counters islandwide.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY MATTE REVOLUTION, S$52, AT SEPHORA

(Photo: Charlotte Tilbury)

You’ve heard of antioxidant serums, now meet the antioxidant lipstick. The Matte Revolution collection comprises triglycerides mixed with a cocktail of oils and waxes to nourish your lips while its 3D glowing pigments make for a colour-rich appearance. If colour-matching with celebrities is your thing, then you need to know that Korean actress Han So-hee wears K-Romance, a bright berry shade, while Chinese actress Tang Wei wears Only Muse, a peachy nude.

Chinese actress Tang Wei wears the Only Muse colour. (Photo: Charlotte Tilbury)

www.sephora.sg

Related:

GUERLAIN ROUGE G LUXURIOUS VELVET, S$49

(Photo: Guerlain)

It’s the Year of the Tiger and Guerlain has just the lipstick to celebrate. Enter Rouge Du Tigre, a flaming brick red colour inspired by Asian lacquer art. Its brown-red tone seamlessly compliments Asian skin tone. Make a statement with your Rouge G lipstick by housing it in a Rouge G case (S$53). There are three colours to pick from: Majestic Ruby, Royal Burgundy and Luxurious Garnet, each stamped with the Guerlain logo.

Available at Guerlain counters islandwide.

MAC LUNAR LUCK COLLECTION POWDER KISS LIPSTICK, S$36

(Photo: MAC)

A favourite among makeup artists, the Powder Kiss formula is a weightless moisture-matte formula that delivers a soft-focus finish. This Chinese New Year, the good people at MAC issued four limited-edition shades: Pure Luck, Enveloped in Luck, Push Your Luck and If Wishes Were Roses.

Available at MAC counters islandwide.

CHANEL ROUGE ALLURE VELVET LA COMETE, S$58

(Photo: Chanel)

Gabrielle Chanel loved her comets. The five-point star, a symbol of good luck, makes an appearance on a limited-edition Rouge Allure Velvet lipstick collection. Blink and you might miss them. But what will stay with you is its velvet-finish that lasts all day.

Available at Chanel counters islandwide.

Source: CNA/yy

Related Topics

Makeup lipstick Chinese New Year Accessories Women's Style

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us