These under-eye patches are a quick fix to banish puffiness, fine lines and discolouration
Looking like a cute panda bear isn't the only perk.
The jury is still out on whether eye cream is an essential part of eye care or just an elaborate commercial plot to sell us one more product we don’t actually need.
But the mirror doesn’t lie. Those fine lines around the eye area are just begging for help. And how can one pretend not to see those puffy Maison Margiela Glam Slam-esque bags under the eyes?
For a quick fix, enter: Under-eye patches.
Unlike eye creams, which are meant for daily use, under-eye patches, which are used like eye masks, typically contain powerful actives in a concentrated dose that's meant to target more specific concerns.
Many of them contain soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid that plumps up parched skin and caffeine that decreases puffiness. Recently, some also include actives like retinol or vitamin C to reverse signs of ageing. Need foolproof help to look alert ASAP? Go ahead and pick one of these efficacious treatment boosts.
SHISEIDO BENEFIANCE WRINKLERESIST24 PURE RETINOL EXPRESS SMOOTHING EYE MASK, S$70 FOR 12 PACKETTES x 2 SHEETS
This is the eye mask that has been trending on TikTok. What’s the hype all about? A unique micro-infusion technology with pure retinol, hyaluronic acid, as well as plant and fruit extracts that support cell turnover and help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and crow’s feet. Sidenote: TikTok users also use them on laugh lines.
Available at Shiseido counters island-wide.
WANDER BEAUTY BAGGAGE CLAIM GOLD EYE MASKS, S$40 FOR 6 PIECES
If you’ve got a big event ahead and need to look brighter then this is just what you need. Chock-full of ingredients like aloe leaf extract and lavender oil that have a cooling effect, the mask is a godsend for depuffing under the eyes. The gold foil helps prevent the serum in the mask from evaporating, meaning all the goodness in there goes straight into your skin.
ESTEE LAUDER ADVANCED NIGHT REPAIR CONCENTRATED RECOVERY EYE MASK, S$64 FOR 4 PIECES
Love Advanced Night Repair? Then you’ll love this eye mask that offers 20 times more of the same goodness. Like a tall, thirst-quenching drink for dry crepe-y skin, it only takes 10 minutes to plump up fine lines and hydrate skin around the eyes.
Available at Estee Lauder counters islandwide.
TALIKA REUSABLE EYE THERAPY PATCH + CASE, S$94 FOR A SET
Celebrities like Brooke Shields and Eva Longoria are fans of this reusable eye patch for its barrier-repairing ceramides and nourishing plant oils like wheat germ, avocado, and shea butter.
111SKIN CELESTIAL BLACK DIAMOND EYE MASK, S$155 FOR 8
The makers of this eye mask have thought of everything – it contains a light dose of retinol to retexture skin, vitamins to counter skin discolouration and comes with peptides that fight fine lines. Dark circles, wrinkles and signs of ageing are simply no match.
PIXI DETOXIFEYE, S$41 FOR 30 PAIRS
These cucumber- and gold-infused patches instantly depuff. Use them chilled to energise its ability. The set comes with a spatula to lift the patches and smooth them onto your under-eye area.
PETER THOMAS ROTH POTENT-C POWER BRIGHTENING HYDRA-GEL EYE PATCHES, S$109 FOR 50ML
Banishing dark eye circles just got easier thanks to this powerful formula that taps vitamin C to help reduce the appearance of darkness and at the same time, increase collagen production; ferulic acid and vitamin E to do the work in the fight against skin ageing, and caffeine to reduce the appearance of circles and puffiness by constricting blood vessels.