These under-eye patches are a quick fix to banish puffiness, fine lines and discolouration

The jury is still out on whether eye cream is an essential part of eye care or just an elaborate commercial plot to sell us one more product we don’t actually need.

But the mirror doesn’t lie. Those fine lines around the eye area are just begging for help. And how can one pretend not to see those puffy Maison Margiela Glam Slam-esque bags under the eyes?

For a quick fix, enter: Under-eye patches.

Unlike eye creams, which are meant for daily use, under-eye patches, which are used like eye masks, typically contain powerful actives in a concentrated dose that's meant to target more specific concerns.

Many of them contain soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid that plumps up parched skin and caffeine that decreases puffiness. Recently, some also include actives like retinol or vitamin C to reverse signs of ageing. Need foolproof help to look alert ASAP? Go ahead and pick one of these efficacious treatment boosts.