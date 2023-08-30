How to get rid of pesky blackheads and whiteheads without scarring your skin

As much as we’ve been told by our skin doctors to keep our hands off our faces, we can’t seem to help but pick at, squeeze and extract our blackheads. And just when we think that our complexions are clear again, those pesky fellas (and whiteheads too) re-appear to taunt us and our skincare regimen.

Blackheads are pores or hair follicles that got blocked with bacteria, oil and dead skin cells to form a bump on your skin that tend to occur frequently on acne prone skin, explained Dr Lynn Chiam, dermatologist at Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Medical Centre.

While blackheads and whiteheads, also known as comedones, might not be as painful as pimples, they can be unsightly, Dr Chiam added.

And if you’re wondering what the difference between blackheads and whiteheads are, Dr Rachel Ho, aesthetic doctor at La Clinic, shared that they are essentially the same thing. “Blackheads are open comedones; whiteheads are closed comedones... and neither is worse than the other.”

In addition, Dr Chiam added that for blackheads, “contrary to popular belief, the black speck is surface melanin rather than dirt”. And this happens because “air, which can enter the blackhead, oxidises the melanin to produce a dark colour”. Whiteheads, on the other hand, do not contain any pigments.