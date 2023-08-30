How to get rid of pesky blackheads and whiteheads without scarring your skin
CNA Lifestyle asks skin doctors about what you can do to keep your complexion comedone-free.
As much as we’ve been told by our skin doctors to keep our hands off our faces, we can’t seem to help but pick at, squeeze and extract our blackheads. And just when we think that our complexions are clear again, those pesky fellas (and whiteheads too) re-appear to taunt us and our skincare regimen.
Blackheads are pores or hair follicles that got blocked with bacteria, oil and dead skin cells to form a bump on your skin that tend to occur frequently on acne prone skin, explained Dr Lynn Chiam, dermatologist at Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Medical Centre.
While blackheads and whiteheads, also known as comedones, might not be as painful as pimples, they can be unsightly, Dr Chiam added.
And if you’re wondering what the difference between blackheads and whiteheads are, Dr Rachel Ho, aesthetic doctor at La Clinic, shared that they are essentially the same thing. “Blackheads are open comedones; whiteheads are closed comedones... and neither is worse than the other.”
In addition, Dr Chiam added that for blackheads, “contrary to popular belief, the black speck is surface melanin rather than dirt”. And this happens because “air, which can enter the blackhead, oxidises the melanin to produce a dark colour”. Whiteheads, on the other hand, do not contain any pigments.
When it comes to dealing with comedones, both Drs Chiam and Ho advised to avoid DIY extraction as it can spread the bacteria that was inside the skin onto the skin surface.
So while blackheads and whiteheads aren’t pimples, they can turn into papules and pustules – angry, red and pus-filled pimples, if they become inflamed, shared Dr Ho.
But that’s not all. All that squeezing can also lead to scarring and discolouration too.
HOW TO KEEP YOUR COMPLEXION COMEDONE-FREE
Want to keep those blackheads and whiteheads at bay? Follow these doctor-approved tips:
- Ensure that you thoroughly remove makeup before going to bed. But if your face is makeup-free, then keep it clean by washing it twice a day with a mild soap.
- Avoid using occlusive skincare and makeup, such as thick creams, especially if you have acne-prone skin.
- Consider incorporating retinoids or exfoliating acids like AHAs (glycolic acid), BHAs (salicylic acid) and even azelaic acid in your skincare routine to help exfoliate clogged pores and prevent the development of comedones.
- Opt for lightweight, non-comedogenic skincare and oil-free makeup (like mineral powder instead of liquid-based makeup) that won’t clog your pores.
- As much as possible, keep your hair off your face as this prevents the oil and dirt on your hair from affecting your skin.
- Regularly clean the items that come into contact with your face, such as your handphone, sports helmets, sunglasses and even pillowcases.
COMEDONE-FIGHTING PRODUCTS TO TRY
Now that you know what you should do, here are five blackhead busters to keep your complexion clean and clear.
Skin Inc Deepcare O2 Hydro-Facial Pore Refiner With Onsen Water Mist Set, S$205
A deep cleansing facial device that combines hot and cold modes, LED light therapy – red and blue and gentle vacuum suction technology to remove dirt and impurities trapped in the pores. Paired with the Pure Serum-Infused Onsen Water, it also helps soothe and nourish the skin, leaving complexion clean and clear.
Available at www.iloveskininc.com.sg
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, S$151 (box of 30 sheets)
Infused with a blend of five AHA/BHAs together with antioxidants and vitamins, this treatment gently sloughs off dead skin cells and grime in your pores with each swipe. Complexion becomes smoother, more even and clearer.
Available at www.sephora.sg
Est.Lab LumiGlow Enzyme Cleansing Pods, S$52 (for a bottle of 90 pods)
Makeup removal, cleansing and exfoliation in one. Each pod is packed with four superfruits – pineapple, mango, Georgia peach and lemon, that gently and effectively remove traces of makeup, sunscreen and impurities from the pores. Just add water and cleanse. The result: Skin is clean yet feels smooth and supple.
Available at www.estlab.shop
Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum, S$107
A hardworking serum that not only evens out skin tone, it also supports skin’s moisture barrier and balances skin’s sebum production to reduce appearance of breakouts caused by clogged pores.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
Belif Super Knights Purifying Clay Mask, S$55
Using a dual-clay combination – kaolin and montmorillonite, it helps absorb excess sebum production and clear out gunk from the pores to keep complexion blemish-free. The best bit? The mask is also imbued with hyaluronic acid and has a creamy texture that won’t dry the skin out.
Available at TheFaceShop stores and belif official sites on Shopee and Lazada