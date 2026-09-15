Bob Mackie, designer to the stars who dressed Cher and Marilyn Monroe and defined '70s glamour, dies at 87

BOB MACKIE'S STYLE INFLUENCES MILEY CYRUS AND TAYLOR SWIFT

His influence can be seen in the styles of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. His archival pieces are worn today by the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Miley Cyrus and Zendaya, the latter who wore a Mackie gown to honour Cher at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. When Taylor Swift wanted to look like a showgirl on the cover of her 2025 album The Life Of A Showgirl, she turned to some Mackie originals.

Sequins and embellishment were natural tools – other nicknames were the Sultan of Sequins, the Rajah of Rhinestones and the Guru of Glitter – but he had a simple motto: “You don’t try to change anybody, you just try to make them look better than ever,” he told The Associated Press in 2018.

Tributes came from fellow designers and those lucky enough to wear his outfits. Actor Kristin Chenoweth called him a “legend” and designer Isaac Mizrahi wrote, simply, “heartbroken”. Actor Alyssa Milano called him “one of the best that ever was”.

On Broadway, Mackie dressed the casts of On The Town in 1971 and Moon Over Buffalo in 1995. He also created costumes for Burnett in the revue Putting It Together, Debbie Reynolds in Debbie in 1976, Liza Minnelli in Minnelli On Minnelli in 1999 and, most recently, the cast of The Cher Show, winning his Tony Award.

Mackie was a Southern California native and embraced the idea of Hollywood movie glamour as a young child, inspired by Technicolor musicals. He would dream elaborate costumes for his mother and sister and sketch them, and he was active in costume and set design of his high school plays. He went to Pasadena City College to study advertising and illustration, and then costume design at LA's Chouinard Art Institute.

He also grew up a fan of all the variety-show and pop stars of the 1950s and ’60s and especially their glitzy wardrobes. He went to work for costume designer Edith Head, then got the gig for The Carol Burnett Show.

BOB MACKIE'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIPS WITH CHER AND CAROL BURNETT

He and Burnett had a close friendship and collaborated on memorable characters such as Nora Desmond, Eunice and her take on Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With The Wind – called Starlet O’Hara – wearing her green curtain dress on its rods. “I love doing funny things,” Mackie said in a 1999 interview with the AP. “One week I’d have to make Carol an unattractive postal worker, and who knows what I’d have to do the next.” (Starlet’s dress is now part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.)