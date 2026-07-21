Your body skin ages too: How to care for it through your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

Most of us have a skincare routine for our faces. We cleanse, moisturise, apply serums and never leave the house without sunscreen.

But what about skincare for the rest of our body?

If your body care routine begins and ends with a quick shower, you're not alone. Yet according to dermatologists, the skin below our necks ages too – and while it may do so more gradually than facial skin, it is not immune to dryness, sagging, pigmentation and loss of elasticity.

So should we be treating body skin the same way we treat our faces?

The answer is yes – and no.

IS BODY SKIN REALLY THAT DIFFERENT FROM FACIAL SKIN?