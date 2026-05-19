Beyond Botox: Skincare products and ingredients that help treat wrinkles and fine lines
Pain-free and no doctor’s appointment required.
When it comes to skin ageing, fine lines are often the first telltale sign.
They tend to show up around the eyes (crow’s feet), across the forehead and between the brows (frown lines), caused by a mix of factors such as sun exposure, dehydration and repeated facial movements.
Over time, everyday expressions – smiling, squinting, frowning – combined with the natural decline of collagen, cause these lines to deepen and become more pronounced.
To soften these signs of ageing, many turn to aesthetic treatments, with Botox being one of the most popular options for smoothing dynamic wrinkles and creating a more rested appearance.
Botox works by temporarily blocking nerve signals to targeted muscles, reducing movement and relaxing the skin – effectively softening expression lines like crow’s feet and frown lines.
But not everyone is ready for injectables.
The good news: Certain skincare ingredients can deliver Botox-like effects, helping to smooth, firm and reduce the appearance of fine lines – no needles required.
Even better, many of these actives don’t just offer temporary tightening. With consistent use, they also support collagen production, helping to improve skin texture and minimise expression lines over time.
BOTOX-LIKE EFFECT INGREDIENTS TO LOOK OUT FOR
HYALURONIC ACID OR SODIUM HYALURONATE
While it doesn’t “freeze” facial muscles, this hydration hero plumps the skin from within, drawing in up to 1,000 times its weight in water to visibly smooth fine lines.
RETINOL, RETINOIDS AND BAKUCHIOL
Retinol and its derivatives accelerate cell turnover and boost collagen production, helping to refine texture and reduce wrinkles. Bakuchiol offers similar smoothing benefits as a gentler, plant-based alternative.
PEPTIDES
These amino acid chains act as building blocks for skin proteins, signalling the skin to produce more collagen. Studies have shown visible improvements in wrinkles with consistent topical use.
COPPER PEPTIDES
Naturally occurring in the body, these support collagen and elastin production while offering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits – improving firmness, texture and overall skin resilience.
ARGIRELINE
Often dubbed a topical Botox alternative, this peptide helps reduce the appearance of expression lines by minimising muscle contractions, particularly on the forehead and around the eyes.
MATRIXYL 3000
A blend of two peptides that work as messengers to stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving skin firmness while reducing the depth of wrinkles.
SYN-AKE
A neuropeptide known for its wrinkle-smoothing effects, it helps relax facial tension and soften dynamic lines caused by repeated movement.
PAIN-FREE SKINCARE TO ERASE VISIBLE SIGNS OF AGEING
- The Ordinary Argireline Solution 10%, S$20
A wallet-friendly serum powered by argireline to target dynamic expression lines, particularly frown lines and smile lines. It works by minimising muscle contractions, helping to soften the look of wrinkles over time.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg.
2. Allies of Skin Multi Peptides & GF Advanced Lifting Serum, S$70
This multitasking formula targets multiple wrinkle zones – from the forehead to nasolabial folds and neck – using a blend of peptides, growth factors, dermcom and amino acids. Gentle yet effective, it’s suitable even for the delicate eye area.
Available at Sephora stores, www.sephora.sg and www.sg.allies.shop.
3. Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster, S$88
A fast-acting booster that combines pro-collagen peptides with hyaluronic acid and amino acids to visibly firm and smooth skin. Expect an instant tightening effect, with improved results over time.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg.
4. Dr Dennis Gross Derminfusions Fill Repair Eye Cream, S$119
Designed for the eye area, this formula pairs dual-weight hyaluronic acid with copper peptides to plump, firm and brighten. Added soothing ingredients help strengthen the skin barrier for a refreshed look.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg.
5. Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot Wrinkle Corrector, S$146
Targeting key wrinkle zones – including the forehead, eye corners and upper lip – this corrector combines hyaluronic acids, peptides and longoza extract to smooth and plump while helping prevent new lines.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques, counters and www.dior.com/eng_sg.
6. Chanel Le Lift Flash Eye, S$172 (box of 10 pairs)
These express eye patches deliver a visible tightening and de-puffing effect in just five minutes. Infused with low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, they smooth fine lines while brightening the under-eye area.
Available at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty boutiques, counters and www.chanel.com/sg/.
7. IDS PepBlu Serum, S$196.20
A high-performance serum formulated with growth factors, copper peptides, Syn-AKE and neuropeptides to smooth wrinkles while supporting skin repair and regeneration. Skin appears firmer, clearer and more refined over time.
Available at IDS Aesthetic clinics and www.jyx.shop.
8. SkinCeuticals P-Tiox Serum, S$200
Inspired by neurotoxin treatments, this peptide-rich serum targets multiple expression lines – from crow’s feet to nasolabial folds. With added niacinamide and gentle exfoliants, it also improves overall skin texture and tone.
Available at SkinCeuticals counters.