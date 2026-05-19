Beyond Botox: Skincare products and ingredients that help treat wrinkles and fine lines

When it comes to skin ageing, fine lines are often the first telltale sign.

They tend to show up around the eyes (crow’s feet), across the forehead and between the brows (frown lines), caused by a mix of factors such as sun exposure, dehydration and repeated facial movements.

Over time, everyday expressions – smiling, squinting, frowning – combined with the natural decline of collagen, cause these lines to deepen and become more pronounced.

To soften these signs of ageing, many turn to aesthetic treatments, with Botox being one of the most popular options for smoothing dynamic wrinkles and creating a more rested appearance.

Botox works by temporarily blocking nerve signals to targeted muscles, reducing movement and relaxing the skin – effectively softening expression lines like crow’s feet and frown lines.

But not everyone is ready for injectables.

The good news: Certain skincare ingredients can deliver Botox-like effects, helping to smooth, firm and reduce the appearance of fine lines – no needles required.

Even better, many of these actives don’t just offer temporary tightening. With consistent use, they also support collagen production, helping to improve skin texture and minimise expression lines over time.