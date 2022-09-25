Logo
Style & Beauty

Bottega Veneta taps Kate Moss and trompe l'oeil for success
Bottega Veneta taps Kate Moss and trompe l'oeil for success

Kate Moss wears a creation as part of the Bottega Veneta women's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy. (AP: Photo/Antonio Calanni)

25 Sep 2022 09:55AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2022 09:55AM)
To the uninitiated, Kate Moss looked downright dressed down on the Bottega Veneta runway, in a pair of loose jeans and a plaid shirt. But that is the genius of designer Matthieu Blazy, who replayed a trick from his first season, showing leather pants that replicate the look of jeans.

Bottega Venetta womenswear spring-summer 2023. (Photo: AP)

Every piece in Blazy's sophomore collection was strong: From the intarsia knitwear that have ice blue and red vying for the starring role, to the leather shift dresses and jackets with unexpected folds, to the shredded leather skirts and dresses, and sheer dresses embellished with velvety floral appliques.

Bottega Venetta womenswear spring-summer 2023. (Photo: AP)
Bottega Venetta womenswear spring-summer 2023. (Photo: AP)
Bottega Venetta womenswear spring-summer 2023. (Photo: AP)
Bottega Venetta womenswear spring-summer 2023. (Photo: AP)

At Bottega Veneta, leather is king. Bags include beautifully crafted fishing bags that fit neatly on the body, either in flat leather or a basket weave, to bucket-bags worn flung over the shoulder.

Blazy collaborated with Italian architect and designer Gaetano Pesce on the sculptural resin runway and 400 unique chairs, some with hand drawings, used for guests at the show and destined for Design Miami.

Source: AP/yy

