Boutique Fairs Singapore is back with over 320 brands – here are 12 you should check out first
Boutique Fairs Singapore is back, and its Spring Summer Edition 2025 is the biggest one yet with over 320 homegrown and international brands. Returning to the F1 Pit Building, from Mar 21 to 23, the three-day affair will showcase a mix of fashion, jewellery, beauty, home decor and even gourmet treats.
With so many booths to visit, it can feel overwhelming. But not to worry because CNA Lifestyle has cherrypicked 12 brands to make a beeline for when you’re there.
1. APOSTROPHE THE LABEL
With items inspired by tropical escapes, take your pick from breezy dresses to chic pants that effortlessly transition from relaxed beach days to glammed up poolside soirees. Committed to social responsibility and sustainable practices, the brand designs in small batches and repurposes leftover fabrics for its new collections, like the new Collection 5 and its range of comfy and cosy short and skirt sets.
Available at Apostrophe The Label.
2. BUNGKUS
Inspired by Mottainai or the Japanese philosophy of reducing waste, Bungkus utilises a ground-up upcycling approach in its design process. This first-time attendee collects discarded single-use plastic bags, meticulously cleans them before transforming them into practical items, like versatile tote bags, practical card holders and multi-use pouches. Check out the Mio’s Signature Bag that fuses Bungkus’ style, functionality and sustainability, and also the exclusive edition released at the fair.
The brand also works with marginalised communities, providing job opportunities for material production and tailoring.
Available at Bungkus.
3. UBIQ WATCHES
Looking for something unique that will spark conversations? Ubiq Watches combines vintage aesthetics and vibrant colourways that blend function with personality, like its Dual Series 01. The brand’s debut model features a dual-time bezel with a sandblasted finish, polished chamfers and sculpted lugs.
Ubiq Watches continually does its part for the environment too, using renewable steel and marine recycled plastics. Even its packaging is made to be 90 per cent recyclable.
Also look out for a preview of its new Trek timepiece, a 38mm titanium field watch that’s designed for urban and outdoor adventures.
Available at Ubiq Watches.
4. WN WHITE NOISE
WN White Noise uses Japan-certified recycled nylon in its bags and pouches. The durable Essential Tote Bag is versatile enough for work, school or casual outings with friends, while the minimalist Keeper Pouch keeps your belongings organised.
The brand also gives back to the local communities in Indonesia, supporting their livelihoods with job opportunities. In addition, for every customer who spends IDR 2 million (US$121) or more, the brand will donate a school bag to a child in need.
Available at WN White Noise.
5. FREY
Aside from a ready-to-wear seasonal collection, the brand also offers a tailoring service for the perfect fit. This not only includes customised pieces, but in-house alterations for off-the-rack pieces too.
The brand focuses on breathing new life into surplus materials as it works with natural and semi-natural materials, repurposing deadstock fabrics from Italian mills into sophisticated and classic outfits. Explore its new collection of silk-print dresses, blouses and trousers at the fair. They’re comfortable, lightweight and perfect for Singapore’s climate.
Available at Frey.
6. SAINT AVIA
Crafted from 14k and 18k solid gold, and using conflict-free natural diamonds and ethically sourced precious gemstones, the designs are timeless and elegant. With over 100 designs, ranging from minimalist staples to bold statement pieces, there’s something for everyone and every occasion. And they’re affordable too.
Don’t forget to check out the new opal collection pre-launching at Boutique Fairs Singapore during your visit.
Available at Saint Avia.
7. MATHILDE
Designed and handcrafted in Singapore, Mathilde bags are an investment that you’ll be proud to own. Its meticulous attention to detail, from craftsmanship to ethically and sustainably sourced materials – Leather Working Group (LWG) accredited tanneries and CITES-certified suppliers (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) for its exotics – is the epitome of modern luxury and elegance.
Looking for a one-of-a-kind bag? Mathilde even offers a bespoke service where you can customise your colour combination and hardware style.
Available at Mathilde.
8. KIBO
Who knew that apple leather (sourced from leftover apple pulp), recycled plastics and algae could make stylish footwear? Blending artistry and innovation, Hong Kong-based KIBO features ergonomic designs that promise all-day comfort, like the Mika Apple Sneakers that’s handmade by skilled artisans and matches any outfit.
Just as it gives hope to unwanted resources, Kibo – which means "hope" in Japanese – the brand also wants to give hope to marginalised communities. For each pair of shoes purchased, a portion of the proceeds goes to Compassion First, a non-profit organisation that fights human trafficking.
Available at Kibo.
9. SU BY HAND
What started as a passion project to produce one-of-a-kind art pieces has turned into a label dedicated to slow fashion. Su By Hand redefines sustainability through thoughtful design, handcrafted pieces, such as a cropped layered top featuring unique, irregular real pearl shell buttons, maxi pants with a distinctive curved corseted front or a Tencel-modal jersey dress that is tie-dyed by hand using mango leaf dye, so no two dresses are ever alike.
Available at Su By Hand.
10. ESSE
Shaped by founder Alicia Tsi’s upbringing in Singapore and living in New Zealand, Esse was born from her desire to redefine the way we engage with fashion. Merging thoughtful designs with sustainable practices and ethical craftsmanship, you can look forward to versatile denim designs in both classic and bold cuts, and elegant and fuss-free knitwear pieces.
Made with premium denim cotton sourced from Japan, Esse will also be launching a new range of chic, comfy and lightweight separates at Boutique Fairs Singapore.
Available at Esse.
11. LIEVIK ATELIER
A sustainably and socially responsible brand, Indonesian traditional crafted metalwork jewellery label Lievik Atelier is revitalising the blacksmithing profession through apprenticeships, training and educational workshops, while incorporating metal waste in its designs.
Fans of the brand can anticipate a new collection of designs drawing on the rich narratives of Indonesia’s past, reinterpreted through contemporary craftsmanship. The Archaeologist Collection features conversational starters like statement necklaces, earrings and rings inspired by found artefacts in the archipelago.
Available at Lievik Atelier.
12. MAVERICK MADE
Homegrown brand Maverick Made is stepping up its sustainability efforts using vegetable-tanned leather and bio-based materials like salmon skin in its leather goods. Plus, it also only releases a limited production of each design each time, be it tote bags, wallets or card holders, ensuring exclusivity and reducing waste from over-production.
This season, Maverick Made will be collaborating with Lievik Atelier to release a limited edition pendant collection. Using leather from West Java, the collection features Maverick Made’s L-zipper wallet and daily tote, embodying the harmony between heritage and modernity.
Available at Maverick Made.
BONUS: DINING SPOTS
But there’s more. Boutique Fairs Singapore is introducing a brand-new alfresco dining concept where you can take a break to refuel before clocking in more steps.
Located on Level 1, The Garage is a food haven with a delectable assortment of food and beverage options to whet your appetite. Meat lovers will love the award-winning Asian smokehouse, Blue Smoke, while Thai cuisine enthusiasts will be satiated with the hearty rice bowls from Khao. Then wash it all down at local craft brewery, Sunbird Brewing.
For more information, visit Boutique Fairs Singapore: The Spring Summer Edition 2025 at www.boutiquefairs.com.sg Each ticket (S$10 for adults; free entry for children under 12 years) grants you unlimited access for all three days.