Singapore's Boutiques fair heads to Bangkok: More than 120 independent brands and what to expect
Singapore's beloved shopping fair is making its international debut in Bangkok from Jul 24 to 26 at IconSiam.
After more than two decades as one of Singapore's most beloved shopping events, Boutiques fair is taking its biggest step yet.
From Jul 24 to 26, the country's largest shopping fair for independent brands will make its international debut at Bangkok's IconSiam with Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 2026, bringing together more than 120 brands and designers from across Asia under one roof.
The inaugural Bangkok edition marks a new chapter for the homegrown event, which has built a loyal following since its launch in 2002 through its carefully curated mix of fashion, beauty, food and home decor brands.
True to its roots, Singapore labels will remain at the heart of the fair, joined by a selection of Thai brands and creatives, alongside independent names from Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.
More than just a shopping event, Boutiques has become known for giving visitors the chance to meet the founders and makers behind the products, creating an experience centred on creativity, craftsmanship and discovery.
According to founder Charlotte Cain, expanding into Bangkok was a natural next step.
"As we expand beyond Singapore for the first time, we wanted to bring that same spirit into a new market. By coming together as a collective, brands are able to create a stronger presence and make a bigger impression," she said.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN BANGKOK
While Boutiques Singapore hosted 320 brands at the last fair in May, the Bangkok edition is expected to be more intimate. Visitors can look forward to discovering over 120 brands – of which half are Singapore brands. Shoppers can expect cross-border collaborations, exhibitions, showcases and artist programmes featuring Thai creatives including Anon Pairot, DuckRuai and Nat Kunyapat.
Several brands will also unveil exclusive launches and experiences created especially for the event.
Singapore bag label Tow Tow will introduce its interactive Build-A-Bag and Build-A-Charm experience, allowing visitors to customise their own pieces while learning about the brand's unique blend of leather craftsmanship and 3D-printing technology.
Minimalist fashion label Graye will showcase a collection designed for tropical climates, including an exclusive colourway available at the fair.
Making its first overseas appearance, artisanal footwear brand Palola will unveil three new collections in Bangkok.
Meanwhile, design platform Industry+ will present works by creatives from around Asia, including Thai designers Apiwat Chitapanya and Studio Act of Kindness.
Thai wellness tea label Mala Tara will launch a Boutiques-exclusive floral tea bundle inspired by Thailand's botanical heritage, while Thai creative studio Fluffy Omelette (also known as Kai Jiew Pui) will debut a collaboration with Singapore label Talking Toes.
WHY BANGKOK?
For Cain, Bangkok offered the ideal environment for Boutiques’ first international edition.
"For our first international edition, we wanted a city with a vibrant creative community and a strong appreciation for independent brands, design and craftsmanship," she explained.
The event is intended not only to introduce Singapore brands to new audiences, but also to spotlight Thailand's thriving independent design scene and encourage creative exchange between both countries.
Cain understands the importance of such opportunities firsthand. A ceramic artist who moved from Denmark to Singapore in 1989, she originally started the fair to showcase her own work and connect with fellow creatives. That modest event eventually evolved into today's Boutiques.
Despite expanding overseas, the principles behind the fair remain unchanged.
"When reviewing applications, we look for brands that demonstrate originality, strong design thinking, quality craftsmanship and a compelling story," said Cain.
"Beyond the products themselves, we also consider the values behind a brand, whether that is sustainability, ethical practices, innovation or a unique creative perspective. We also want brands that are passionate about sharing their story and connecting with their audience."
She continues to personally review every application before the final selection is made, believing that each participating brand contributes to the overall experience visitors have at the fair.
SINGAPORE BRANDS LOOK TO A NEW AUDIENCE
Participating exhibitors are equally excited about meeting shoppers in Thailand.
Josh Leong, co-founder of bespoke shoemaker Palola, believes Bangkok offers valuable opportunities to connect with a new audience.
"One of the best ways to grow as a brand is to meet customers beyond our home market and understand how they respond to what we create. Boutiques provides the perfect opportunity to do that."
He added: "Bangkok has always stood out to us as one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant retail destinations. There's an openness to discovering independent brands alongside established names, and we admire the city's strong appreciation for craftsmanship, design and quality."
For skincare label Re:erth, the Thai market is a natural fit.
"Re:erth was born in Singapore and formulated in Japan, so, in many ways, we sit at the intersection of two worlds, together with an understanding of the skincare needs of people living in Southeast Asia's climate. We see Bangkok as an exciting place to share that story," said co-founder Shinji Yamasaki.
He added that Thailand's sophisticated beauty market makes it an especially meaningful place to introduce the brand.
Similarly, Plain Prints Project founder Oliver Hee hopes to build on the encouraging response his printed shirts have already received from Thai customers visiting Singapore.
"The Thai audience is very fashion conscious and appreciative of design. I'm planning to introduce new prints and cuts at the event that I hope will fit with their expressive dressing style," he said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Whether Boutiques expands to other cities after Bangkok remains to be seen, but Cain is clear that the focus extends beyond taking a Singapore event overseas.
"The goal is not simply to export a Singaporean event but to build meaningful connections between creative communities across the region," she said.
For now, the priority is delivering a successful inaugural Bangkok edition while continuing Boutiques' mission of supporting independent brands, fostering creative communities and creating opportunities for designers to grow beyond their home markets.
Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 2026 will be held at IconSiam (Level 7), Bangkok, from Jul 24 to 26. Tickets and more information are available at here.