Singapore's Boutiques fair heads to Bangkok: More than 120 independent brands and what to expect

After more than two decades as one of Singapore's most beloved shopping events, Boutiques fair is taking its biggest step yet.

From Jul 24 to 26, the country's largest shopping fair for independent brands will make its international debut at Bangkok's IconSiam with Boutiques Asia: The Bangkok Edition 2026, bringing together more than 120 brands and designers from across Asia under one roof.

The inaugural Bangkok edition marks a new chapter for the homegrown event, which has built a loyal following since its launch in 2002 through its carefully curated mix of fashion, beauty, food and home decor brands.