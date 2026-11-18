What to expect at Boutiques Singapore 2026: From homegrown labels to international finds
With over 300 brands under one roof, The Gifting Edition 2026 promises fresh discoveries, exclusive collections and plenty of shopping inspiration ahead of the holiday season.
Just in time for the holiday season, Boutiques Singapore, one of Singapore’s beloved shopping fairs, is back with The Gifting Edition 2026.
Returning to the F1 Pit Building, this edition will spotlight over 300 brands across fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, beauty and more. And, of course, no Boutiques Singapore event would be complete without a wide array of delectable treats and immersive experiences for the whole family.
Taking place from Nov 20 to 22, the fair will also feature a record 90 international brands from countries including Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Austria.
Still, Singapore labels remain at the heart of the marketplace. With more than 200 local brands coming together under one roof, visitors can look forward to discovering new names and revisiting familiar favourites.
BOUTIQUES SINGAPORE DEBUTS
There is always something new to discover at Boutiques Singapore, and these are some of the brands to look out for.
Local design studio Populate blends Southeast Asian influences with Western forms. Making its debut at The Gifting Edition 2026, the brand will present its first collection of handcrafted furniture, serve ware and other home goods, all made in Singapore.
Hailing from Indonesia, Scents of Plto is another brand to keep an eye out for. For its first appearance at Boutiques Singapore, the brand will showcase its range of elevated personal and home fragrances, featuring familiar Asian ingredients such as osmanthus, mandarin and pear. Visitors can also look forward to two exclusive scents created especially for the fair.
Those who missed the Bangkok edition of Boutiques earlier this year should make time to visit Mormormor. For its first showing in Singapore, the Thai label will present hand-drawn silver pieces from its Forget-Me-Not and Pollen collections, characterised by its signature bold, sculptural style.
EMERGING HOMEGROWN LABELS
Supporting local brands has never been easier.
As part of Boutiques Singapore's ongoing mission to nurture local talent, the Boutiques Grant Showcase spotlights emerging Singapore-based labels, providing financial support, mentorship and exposure.
This edition will feature a record 11 grant recipients, offering visitors the chance to discover entrepreneurs who are reshaping the local creative scene.
Wastd, for one, is a design studio breathing new life into forgotten materials. Using discarded textiles, plastic and glass, the brand creates new objects, including furniture and decor. For the first time, visitors can shop Wastd's creations in person, including the Boutiques-exclusive Mini Wall Sconce and a limited-edition candle.
Meanwhile, Vessels combines 3D printing technology with modular forms to create items such as vases, lamps and bags. Those seeking pieces that balance form and function can look out for the brand's new portable Kita lamp, which draws inspiration from tiles found in Joo Chiat and other familiar Singapore neighbourhoods.
On the fashion front, visitors can stop by Vor Design. Drawing inspiration from architectural forms, the bold accessory label founded in 2023 is expanding its offerings at The Gifting Edition 2026, unveiling its first collection for women, comprising stainless steel rings, bracelets and necklaces.
RETURNING FAVOURITES
Among the familiar faces returning to the fair is Dirty Manners, the Singaporean utility wear brand known for its elevated takes on functional clothing. Bringing a contemporary edge to everyday dressing, the brand will present its new Autumn/Winter collection alongside a selection of its best archival pieces.
Regulars at local marketplace events will also recognise Sunnysde, the Singaporean brand known for its playful glass beadwork. The homegrown label, which previously exhibited at Boutiques Asia in Bangkok, also has its creations stocked at Dors at Design Orchard. This time, Sunnysde will bring back its fan-favourite charm bar, alongside new glass creations.
Those looking to upgrade their activewear wardrobe can make a pit stop at Terrae. The fitness and lifestyle brand from Kuala Lumpur is also returning to Boutiques Singapore, bringing its functional gym bags and sportswear, as well as its first-ever menswear collection.
MORE TO DISCOVER
Beyond shopping, there are plenty of ways to make a day out of Boutiques Singapore.
This edition introduces the Singapore Design Gift Store, a specially curated showcase presented in collaboration with the DesignSingapore Council.
Curated by Priscilla Tan of Supermama and Clara Yee of Magicfruit, the space brings together emerging local design collectives, including Just A Band Of Creatives, Observation House and Printcentre. Visitors can learn about the people and ideas behind their creations while browsing a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts and design objects.
For those seeking a little downtime between browsing the booths, Hideaway, the massage and bathhouse concept from New Bahru, will offer 15-minute neck-and-shoulder or hand-and-arm massages.
The brand will also make its retail debut at the fair, with a range of personal care essentials featuring its signature scent, co-created with sustainable personal care brand Postcard.
There are also plenty of activities for the whole family.
Try your hand at candle-making or weaving with recycled materials at workshops hosted by Singaporean children's toy company That's Neat. Alternatively, head to the Yellow Ribbon Project booth, where visitors can assemble their own bouquets using crocheted flowers made by female inmates as part of the Arts Behind Bars programme.
And if all that shopping works up an appetite, there will be plenty of F&B options to explore. Pick up an ice cream parfait from Arc-en-ciel Patisserie, or tuck into African-inspired fare and coffee from Kafe Utu.
For something sweet, cool off with gelato from Birds of Paradise or indulge in premium cacao creations from Thailand-based Gasm Chocolates.
For more information, visit Boutiques Singapore. Tickets for a one-day pass start at S$8 and S$19 for a three-day pass. Children under the age of 12 enter free.