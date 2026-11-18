Taking place from Nov 20 to 22, the fair will also feature a record 90 international brands from countries including Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Austria.

Still, Singapore labels remain at the heart of the marketplace. With more than 200 local brands coming together under one roof, visitors can look forward to discovering new names and revisiting familiar favourites.

BOUTIQUES SINGAPORE DEBUTS

There is always something new to discover at Boutiques Singapore, and these are some of the brands to look out for.