Nike and BTS to collaborate on exclusive Arirang tour merchandise as well as custom apparel
Nike has announced that it is partnering with K-pop superstars BTS on a new drop featuring exclusive tour merchandise and custom apparel.
BTS continues its domination beyond music. Following its collaboration with cookie brand Oreo, the K-pop boy group will now partner with sports apparel heavyweight Nike on exclusive tour merchandise, as well as Nike's signature Nike By You customisation experience.
To commemorate the septet's ongoing Arirang world tour, Nike will have products themed after BTS, including exclusive T-shirts, a hoodie and a Korea-only cap.
The collection will first drop in Seoul, Busan and Tokyo on Jun 12 and will be released successively in cities worldwide. Fans in Singapore can score the items from Aug 26.
The Nike By You experience, on the other hand, features 10 custom BTS-inspired designs that can be applied to Nike apparel and totes, allowing ARMYs to craft their own unique merchandise.
This will launch on Jun 1 in numerous cities, including Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.
BTS is set to perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 – the group's first concert in Singapore in seven years.
Presale sessions will start from Jun 3, while general sales will commence on Jun 5.
Tickets for the Singapore leg of the Arirang tour will cost between S$148 and S$388.