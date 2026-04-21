A beginner’s guide to buying pre-owned luxury watches: Risks and tips

Why do many watch enthusiasts turn to the second-hand market? The biggest pull factor is the price difference between buying directly from the brand and a second-hand retailer. A pre-owned luxury watch is likely to come at a lower price point.

Deborah Wong, co-founder of watch appreciation community TickTockBelles, agreed that this is true for many watches sold in the secondary market. “Many used watch models may not retain their original retail price, and buyers could often pick up a bargain in the pre-loved market. I have even seen brand-new watches selling below retail price in the second-hand market,” she shared.

Beyond the price factor, collectors are also drawn to the chances of encountering certain rare or hard-to-get watch models in the pre-owned market.

“In many ways, the secondary market has shifted the culture of watch collecting. Instead of simply going for the latest release, buyers are increasingly interested in design history, rarity and craftsmanship across decades," said watch collector Shawn Tan, who also owns vintage watch shop Heirloom Gallery.

"The second-hand market turns watch collecting into exploration – the thrill is always in the hunt, and that journey makes collecting truly rewarding,”

This sector of the watch market can, however, be intimidating for newcomers since buyer security isn’t guaranteed. “The very qualities that make buying second-hand watches exciting – variety, age and rarity – also introduce certain risks,” noted Tan.

To mitigate the risks, CNA Lifestyle got seasoned watch collectors to share tips on how one can get into the pre-owned market carefully and confidently.