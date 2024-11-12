Is 2024 the year of C-beauty? Here are 7 Chinese brands you should know

C-beauty – or Chinese beauty – is winning over beauty enthusiasts, one fan at a time. Just look at the popularity of makeup videos on Douyin, aka China’s version of TikTok.

Characterised by its emphasis on the lashes to achieve a wide, doe-eyed look like what you see in manhua (Chinese comics), the trend has been steadily growing and gaining attention among many content creators, not only in China but globally too.

Popular Thai-Chinese content creator Kyurin often features C-beauty makeup looks and reviews products on her socials. She even does regular “which looks better” videos – pitting C-beauty and non-C-beauty products against each other. Her verdict is that the C-beauty products do hold their own.