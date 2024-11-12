Is 2024 the year of C-beauty? Here are 7 Chinese brands you should know
C-beauty is taking centre stage; gaining global attention on social media and making its presence felt at New York Fashion Week.
C-beauty – or Chinese beauty – is winning over beauty enthusiasts, one fan at a time. Just look at the popularity of makeup videos on Douyin, aka China’s version of TikTok.
Characterised by its emphasis on the lashes to achieve a wide, doe-eyed look like what you see in manhua (Chinese comics), the trend has been steadily growing and gaining attention among many content creators, not only in China but globally too.
Popular Thai-Chinese content creator Kyurin often features C-beauty makeup looks and reviews products on her socials. She even does regular “which looks better” videos – pitting C-beauty and non-C-beauty products against each other. Her verdict is that the C-beauty products do hold their own.
Content creator Judy, on the other hand, may be based in Auckland, New Zealand, but she regularly shares the latest C-beauty collections, highlighting C-beauty brands like Girl Cult, Flortte, Into You and Flower Knows, and creating various celeb-inspired looks with them.
Even ByAVA founder Ava Lee, who was raised in Shanghai, has dipped her toes into C-beauty. She recently shared her love for Joocyee’s Glazed Rouge on her TikTok channel, adding that the lipstick has become a constant in her makeup bag.
But the interest in C-beauty isn’t only limited to social media.
C-beauty has also made its way into New York Fashion Week. Chinese makeup brand Into You showcased vibrant splashes of colour at the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring-Summer 2024 show, which marked designer Phillip Lim’s return after a four year hiatus.
More recently, Flower Knows worked with Bad Binch Tongtong to create angelic meets avant-garde looks using its Little Angel collection for the fashion brand’s Spring-Summer 2025 show.
Getting your hands on C-beauty products has gotten easier. Not only are cult C-beauty brands available in-store at Watsons and Guardian, they can also be found via the brand’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada as well.
And with Taobao introducing its English interface, you won’t have to struggle with screenshots and Google Translate anymore (or least not as much as before).
7 C-BEAUTY BRANDS TO CHECK OUT
1. JUDYDOLL
Extremely popular with Douyin users, the brand is known for its colourful and playful image that’s perfect for young makeup enthusiasts.
The brand’s Blush Powder not only comes in the usual pinks and corals, but you can also find icy blue, vibrant yellow and even cool mint hues to enhance the apples of your cheeks. While its Ultra-Fine Eyeliner is perfect in achieving that doll-like Douyin eye makeup look.
Viral star product: Judydoll Iron Mascara, S$12.90
Its bristle-less, iron wand is designed to define each lash with ease. And thanks to its rather dry formula, you won’t have to worry about clumps and lashes being weighed down. It also contains 0.03mm lengthening fibres to transform short and stubby lashes into a long, flutter-worthy finish. And it’s water- and smudge-proof, promising up to 12 hours of wear.
Available at www.watsons.com.sg
2. JOOCYEE
Blending the expression of art and aesthetics, Joocyee delivers a romantic pragmatism approach to makeup, with sophisticated yet easy-to-wear colours. With its lightweight textures and long-lasting hold, the products are ideal for combating humidity and shine, especially in Singapore.
Viral star product: Glazed Rouge, S$19.90
According to the brand, it’s the first C-beauty formula of its kind to incorporate oil to form a film over the lips to protect and enhance the colour for a long-lasting wear – up to eight hours. It’s also infused with high-grade fatty acid esters to make the application smooth and the finish glossier.
Designed for Asian lips, the thinner bullet makes application more precise. No wonder it is ByAva founder Ava Lee’s favourite.
Available exclusively at Watsons Ngee Ann City and www.watsons.com.sg
3. FLOWER KNOWS
Known for its beautiful Victorian-esque packaging and pigment-packed formulas, Flower Knows knows how to get the heart fluttering. Each makeup collection features dreamy colour palettes that allow you to fulfil your fairytale princess fantasies.
Viral star product: Violet Strawberry Rococo Series Five-Color Eyeshadow Palette, S$63.22
A jewel-toned eyeshadow palette inspired by princesses’ jewellery boxes, it consists of three matte and two shimmer shades. And in addition to its smooth and easy-to-blend textures, it is also transfer- and humidity-proof, making it great for Singapore’s weather.
Available at www.watsons.com.sg and the official Flower Knows on Shopee.sg
4. INTO YOU
Known for its innovative approach to makeup – and with K-pop (G)I-DLE’s Chinese member, Song Yuqi fronting the brand – Into You has a strong following among young makeup enthusiasts.
Recently, the brand also collaborated with Pop Mart to launch an Into You x Pop Mart x Pop Beauty collection incorporating characters like Labubu, Crybaby, Dimoo and Skullpanda, onto the packaging for its Airy Lip & Cheek Mud, Air Cushion Powder Blusher and Eyeliner Gel Pen.
Viral star product: Airy Lip & Cheek Mud, S$22.90
Lightweight and with a smooth and easy-to-blend texture, it delivers that soft blurred look that’s all the rage now. Its vegan-friendly formula is also packed with skin-loving actives like evening primrose oil and melaleuca alternifolia extract from Australia to nourish the lips (and cheeks), leaving it soft and supple.
Available from www.intoyoucosmetics.com, official Into You store on TikTok and on Shopee.sg
5. CHILLAB
Inspired by the calm and cool vibes of the ocean, Chillab is all about achieving an effortless beauty look thanks to its range of premium products. Besides its viral Lavender Matte Powder that’s been dubbed “magical powder”, the line also includes a serum, primer, mask and even sunscreen stick.
Viral star product: Lavender Matte Powder, S$50
This setting powder features a unique “gel-like” formula to help control excess sebum and shine, blurring the look of imperfections like enlarged pores and lines. And it contains centella asiatica, lavender extract and squalane to keep skin soft, smooth and never dry. Also comes in a mini size for portable touch-ups anywhere, anytime.
Available at www.chillab.net and the official Chillab store on TikTok
6. SKINTIFIC
Believing that everyone deserves healthy skin, inside and out, Skintific creates accessible products packed with pure active ingredients, advanced formulations and cutting-edge technology to enhance your skincare routine.
Viral star product: 5X Ceramide Barrier Moisture Gel, S$20.20
Using ceramide, hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica, this lightweight moisturiser instantly quenches thirsty skin while addressing skin issues like acne, redness and roughness. The unique 5X ceramide technology also works to improve the skin barrier, strengthening it in its defense against external stressors for a healthy and strong complexion.
Available at www.guardian.com.sg
7. WINONA
Founded in 2008 with the focus on addressing sensitive skin woes, Winona uses gentle yet effective plant-actives from the Yunnan plateau in Shangri-La, China, to heal and strengthen the skin. And the brand walks the talk – not only does it have its own R&D team, but also works closely with dermatologists, research universities and hospitals in product development too.
Viral star product: Soothing Repairing Freeze Dried Mask, S$16.35 per sheet
Ideal for ultra-sensitive, dehydrated or easily flushed skin, this sheet mask effectively relieves skin irritation and nourishes the skin while repairing the skin barrier. Each mask also comes packed with the essence separate to ensure ultimate freshness.
Available at the official Winona store on Shopee and Tmall (via Taobao)