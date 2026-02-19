Cafune: Hong Kong’s quiet powerhouse brand for affordable luxury handbags

FINDING THEIR OWN DIRECTION

“In 2015, Queenie had just come off years of designing at brands like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coach and Rag & Bone in New York, and I was working across communications, public art and cultural projects in Hong Kong,” shared Lau, co-founder.

“It was the height of the e-commerce boom in the US, and new affordable handbag brands were entering the market quickly. We felt there was space in Asia for accessories with a quieter, more intentional point of view – so we built it together.”

Cafune launched with just six SKU or stock keeping units. The founders did everything: Design, production coordination, even packing orders on the office floor. “That small beginning really shaped our DNA,” Lau said. “Since then, the brand has grown in a more international, confident direction – our design language is clearer, our collections more refined, and our operations much stronger.”