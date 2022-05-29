Can regular use of a waist trainer tighten and slim down the waistline?

Corsets are back. In reality, they never left. Since time immemorial, women have been sold products to narrow their midsections and flatten their bellies. In the United States, whalebone stays of the 18th and 19th centuries gave way to tight-cinch girdles under 1950s flounce.

Now, the lucrative shapewear industry and celebrity influencers have pitched certain stomach-squishing products as more than just strategies for smoothing special outfits. Waist trainers – compression devices worn tight around the midsection, and typically fastened with zippers, Velcro or a phalanx of eyelet hooks – have been branded as important tools for shedding pounds and sculpting stubborn cores.

Some evangelists post videos of themselves wearing the bands during workouts or revealing day-by-day progress. Others wear them passively throughout the day, hoping to coax a wobbly midsection into an hourglass silhouette.

The implication is that with regular wear, your waist will tighten and slim down, and maintain a permanent hourglass configuration. But can a waist trainer actually do that? Here’s what experts have to say about four of the product’s claims.