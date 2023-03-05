Can the UV lamp used for gel manicures cause skin cancer?

Gel manicures are popular because they last a long time and don’t easily chip or peel. But they’ve recently come under scrutiny following a study that found that the ultraviolet lamps used for these nail treatments damage cells in ways that could potentially increase the risk for cancer.

The findings add to a small but growing body of research suggesting that regular use of UV nail lamps could accelerate ageing and increase cancer risk. Health experts agree that UV light causes damage to skin cells, but there’s still not enough data to determine just how dangerous the occasional gel manicure might be, said Dr Chris Adigun, a dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC, who was not involved in the study.

“We can’t quantify the risk,” she said. Still, Dr Adigun and other dermatologists said that taking certain precautions can help make gel manicures safer. Dip powder manicures are another option, though they may not be entirely risk-free, either.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE UV RADIATION IN NAIL LAMPS

UV lamps are essential for gel manicures because the light makes the nail polish harden and become more durable. (Some salons use LED lights for gel manicures, but these release plenty of UV light, too, Dr Adigun said.)

In the new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications in January, researchers exposed human and mouse cells to radiation from a popular nail lamp that is used in many US nail salons.