Is your hair flat or limp? Your matching shampoo and conditioner could be to blame

When buying shampoo and conditioner, many of us tend to grab both from the same brand and series. It feels logical since they are marketed as a set and so we naturally assume they are intended to work together. But while they may be formulated to be so, are they really meeting our specific needs?

Truth is, our scalp and hair may not have the same requirements in terms of care. In fact, for some people they can be drastically different – and your scalp and hair condition may change from time to time, too.

For example, your usually normal scalp can become oily or dry when impacted by hormonal and climate changes. And those who have permed, dyed or bleached hair will need a conditioner that is likely different from that of your scalp.

Let’s be clear about what a shampoo is meant for: To cleanse both scalp and hair. But its main function is targeted at cleaning the scalp. Conditioners, on the other hand, are to be used solely on the hair, which means that it should be chosen to meet your hair’s specific needs.