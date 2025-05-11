Fashion labels Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent deepen links to Cannes film festival

Luxury fashion labels are increasingly reaching beyond the red carpets and exclusive parties of the cinema world, becoming partners with filmmakers and production companies.

At the Cannes film festival this year, which starts Tuesday (May 13), labels will be looking to showcase not only their outfits, but also their credibility as investors.

Alongside corporate heavyweights such as Chanel and Dior, trendy Paris-based label AMI and its founder Alexandre Mattiussi have linked up with the festival for the first time.

AMI is set to present a new award for emerging talent – the Grand Prix AMI Paris – at the secondary Critics’ Week section of the festival.

"We’re going there humbly, in support of cinema and its actors, to accompany artists," Mattiussi, who serves as creative director of his brand, told AFP.