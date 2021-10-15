This sold out detox mask that's gone viral on TikTok will soon be restocked

We’re talking about French pharmacy brand Caudalie’s Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox mask. In a clip by global beauty e-tailer Look Fantastic, a reviewer shared that the mask is “designed to suck the oil out of your pores”. Those afflicted by blackheads took note and the clip subsequently went viral on TikTok, where it's said to have garnered more than 100 million views. Even Kourtney Kardashian is a fan.

Needless to say, the mask has sold out since. But the good news is that Caudalie is quick on the uptake, announcing that the mask will soon be restocked from Nov 1 – mark your calendar, set your alarms – at Sephora.