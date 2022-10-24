Celebrity beauty files: Former Miss Hong Kong Grace Chan says she does 'anything to keep good skin’
So just how does this beauty queen care for her skin? CNA Lifestyle gets Chan to come clean.
Hong Kong television host Grace Chan updates her Instagram on a daily basis. That’s how she keeps her 731,000-strong followers up to speed with what she gets up to after taking a hiatus from the small screen. The ex-Miss Hong Kong took a step back from lights and camera after becoming a mother in 2019.
She now divides her time between hosting gigs, creating content and, most importantly, playing Mummy Dearest to her two sons, Rafael and Yannick. Her actor-husband Kevin Cheng says the 31-year-old scores 200 out of a hundred marks when it comes to playing the real-life role of a mother and a wife.
Between play dates with her young sons and whipping up restaurant-worthy meals for the family – Chan regularly shares her recipes on Instagram – she found time to launch Snow Beauty, a beauty label she co-founded with YouTuber friend Sharon Yung, as well as design 25-Hour Wardrobe, a capsule collection with Singapore retailer Love, Bonito.
The newly appointed Hong Kong beauty ambassador of Swiss skincare Glycel told CNA Lifestyle that “skincare is everything” to her. “I try a lot of products all the time, I try devices, [I do] anything to keep good skin.”
When asked what her piece de resistance beauty advice is, Chan shared, “I think that if you want to really glow from within, you really have to take care of what’s beneath all that makeup.”
So just how does this former beauty queen care for her skin? We got Chan to come clean.
HOW HAVE YOUR BEAUTY HABITS CHANGED THROUGH THE YEARS?
Definitely a lot has changed. I used to wear a lot of makeup; I was testing out what my style was and it felt cool to wear a lot of makeup and to look older than you naturally are, but as I got older, I realised that natural beauty is really the most beautiful way you can go about it.
Nowadays, if you ask my friends, they will tell you that most of the time, if they date me, I never wear makeup. Unless I’m working, I’m basically makeup-free. Less is more; we look more youthful with less makeup.
YOUR SKIN ALWAYS LOOKS FLAWLESS, WHAT'S YOUR SECRET?
For me, skincare is everything. I try a lot of products all the time, I try devices, [I do] anything to keep good skin. I think that if you want to really glow from within, you really have to take care of what’s beneath all that makeup.
And also, if you keep good skin, you don’t need to wear too much makeup to look brilliant.
Washing your face, using the right toner, try some organic products, all of that works, you just have to find what works for you.”
YOU SPEND LOTS OF TIME IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA, WHAT’S YOUR TRICK TO LOOKING CAMERA-READY?
To always have lipstick on. As much as we think that our lips are naturally coloured and pinkish but on camera, it tends to look dim. But when you have lipstick on, it helps you have that ‘finished’ look. Or else no matter how gorgeous the rest of your makeup looks, it just kind of looks "unfinished" until you put lipstick on.
If you wear no makeup but you curl your lashes and put some blush on, you’ll instantly look more refreshed and you look like you have makeup on.
SPEAKING OF LIPSTICK, WHAT COLOURS WORK BEST FOR YOU?
I have two favourite lipsticks: one from Chantecaille and the other from MAC. they are around the same shade – it’s like a very nice pinkish matte colour, the kind of colour that looks like you just threw it on and got ready. It’s nothing harsh and not too outstanding, it has just the right amount of subtleness but still gives you that pop of colour. The reason why I like the colour is because it makes my teeth look a lot whiter. That’s definitely a plus.
I feel if you have fairer, pinkish skin, an orange undertone is gorgeous. But if you’re like me, a little darker, a slightly tanner tone, I like just a very natural pink colour. If you’re more tan, you could play with darker shades like purple, dark reds, those can be really gorgeous as well.
My go-to makeup look is a glowy finish that looks like "nice" skin. I like my makeup natural, to look pretty much like myself. To achieve that, I usually use a tinted moisturiser before I put on some foundation. I also wear a very thin eyeliner but with a little wink hook at the end because I like my little cat eyeliner look. Then I’ll curl my lashes and put on a little bit of mascara, blusher and lip gloss.
YOU’RE ALWAYS SO BUSY. WHAT’S YOUR HACK FOR TOUCHING UP MAKEUP ON THE GO?
I don’t bring a lot with me. But I always bring my compact (powder) with me so I can dab (some) on whenever I need a quick touch up. I did say I love glowing skin but unfortunately, when you’re going out, it’s not the best look to have – you’re going to be sweating so you’re going to have a natural glow anyway. My compact helps make sure my makeup stays dry and matte.
WHAT IS THAT ONE GAME-CHANGING MAKEUP TIP YOU PICKED UP AND NEVER FORGOT?
Use a hair dryer to slightly warm up your eyelash curler before curling your lashes and that residual heat will help your lashes retain that full curl for a long, long time.
YOU HAVE SUPER LONG LASHES. WHAT’S YOUR SECRET TO ENDLESS LASHES?
The most important is keeping them and treating them. Which is why I don’t really do lash extensions, I prefer a more natural curl, using a little bit of heat.
And if you put some serum on the bottom, at the roots of your lashes before you going to bed, that will help strengthen your lashes.
IS THERE A MAKEUP TREND YOU ABSOLUTELY CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF?
I get sent a lot but honestly, I don’t use a lot of makeup. But I really like coloured liners. Obviously it’s not a trend you wear everyday but I love seeing people play with colour – electric blue eyeliner, yellow, white. I don’t do it often enough but I wish I can pull it off as well.
AND YOUR MAKEUP MUST-HAVES ARE?
An eyelash curler and blush. I absolutely think that if you wear no makeup but you curl your lashes and put some blush on, you’ll instantly look more refreshed and you look like you have makeup on. That’s my little trick.
WHAT’S IN YOUR MAKEUP BAG?
I always have a Chantecaille compact; I love their alabaster shade because it’s great for a quick touch up. A lip balm because I have very dry lips. Wet tissues and a hand sanitiser of course.
WHAT CAN’T YOU LIVE WITHOUT?
Lip balm. You could say it’s kind of a skincare but for me, I absolutely need and depend on them.