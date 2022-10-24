Celebrity beauty files: Former Miss Hong Kong Grace Chan says she does 'anything to keep good skin’

Between play dates with her young sons and whipping up restaurant-worthy meals for the family – Chan regularly shares her recipes on Instagram – she found time to launch Snow Beauty, a beauty label she co-founded with YouTuber friend Sharon Yung, as well as design 25-Hour Wardrobe, a capsule collection with Singapore retailer Love, Bonito.

The newly appointed Hong Kong beauty ambassador of Swiss skincare Glycel told CNA Lifestyle that “skincare is everything” to her. “I try a lot of products all the time, I try devices, [I do] anything to keep good skin.”

When asked what her piece de resistance beauty advice is, Chan shared, “I think that if you want to really glow from within, you really have to take care of what’s beneath all that makeup.”

So just how does this former beauty queen care for her skin? We got Chan to come clean.

HOW HAVE YOUR BEAUTY HABITS CHANGED THROUGH THE YEARS?