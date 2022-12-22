Celebrity beauty files: Actress Rui En’s guide to everyday skin and hair care is one to bookmark

Singaporean actress Rui En has something new up her sleeves – a beauty and fitness series in the pipeline that will be called #RuiEnLearns.

“#RuiEnLearns is about me, the homebody, trying new things for the first time and bringing my followers along on the ride,” the 41-year-old actress told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview.

She added: “Fitness is a big part of my lifestyle, but for me the benefits are more mental health-wise. Moving your body and the ensuing endorphins are the best way to get out of your own head. By sharing that part of my lifestyle, I hope to encourage others to do the same.”

Ahead of its launch – the date and format haven't been set just yet – CNA Lifestyle gets lessons on skin and hair care from the actress.

YOU WERE WAY AHEAD OF THE NO-MAKEUP SELFIE GAME. WHAT WAS THE CATALYST?