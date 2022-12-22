Celebrity beauty files: Actress Rui En’s guide to everyday skin and hair care is one to bookmark
The 41-year-old has a beauty series, #RuiEnLearns, in the pipeline.
Singaporean actress Rui En has something new up her sleeves – a beauty and fitness series in the pipeline that will be called #RuiEnLearns.
“#RuiEnLearns is about me, the homebody, trying new things for the first time and bringing my followers along on the ride,” the 41-year-old actress told CNA Lifestyle in an email interview.
She added: “Fitness is a big part of my lifestyle, but for me the benefits are more mental health-wise. Moving your body and the ensuing endorphins are the best way to get out of your own head. By sharing that part of my lifestyle, I hope to encourage others to do the same.”
Ahead of its launch – the date and format haven't been set just yet – CNA Lifestyle gets lessons on skin and hair care from the actress.
YOU WERE WAY AHEAD OF THE NO-MAKEUP SELFIE GAME. WHAT WAS THE CATALYST?
Makeup used to be my warpaint. It took me a while to get comfortable with posting bare-faced selfies. It has been a process of a lot of inner work to work on insecurities and self-esteem.
SO WHAT IS YOUR SECRET TO MAINTAINING THAT GLOWING SKIN?
I think a lot of people think that spending money on expensive skincare and aesthetics is the way to go, but then they neglect the fundamentals like sleep, water and mental health. News flash: It shows!
HONESTLY, HOW MUCH TIME DO YOU SPEND ON YOUR SKINCARE REGIME?
Five minutes is all it takes. A skincare routine doesn’t need to take forever if you are using “decent” products.
My five-minute AM routine: I cleanse with micellar water, tone, use serum and eye cream then finish off with sunscreen.
And my five-minute PM routine: I always double cleanse (oil followed by gel), tone, use serum then oil, followed by eye cream and top it all off with a sleep mask.
I don’t use any multi-taskers plus I don’t ever skip any skincare steps.
AND WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN YOU GET THE ODD PESKY PIMPLE?
I use these fantastic pimple patches from Rael that are spot treatments with benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid.
AS AN ACTRESS, WHAT ARE YOUR MAKEUP DOS AND DONT'S?
I try not to use fake eyelashes onscreen unless I need a harsher/glam/more mature look. Eyelash extensions are a definite no. I try to keep highlighters minimal because they can look overwhelming under the lights.
YOUR TIP TO BEAT MIDDAY SHINE?
Blotting papers and loose powder to touchup after that.
YOUR TRICK TO BUDGE-PROOF MAKEUP?
Mattifying skincare and makeup primers.
IS THERE THAT ONE TIKTOK MAKEUP TREND THAT'S CAUGHT YOUR EYE?
I really don't wear much makeup in my personal time but I've always loved a strong eye look and winged eyeliner. Siren eyes, which have been trending on TikTok, is a work look I haven’t had the chance to try.
I wanted to do it for the National Day Concert but my makeup artist felt it would be risky given how oily my eyelids are and the fact that it was an outdoor concert.
When I do wear eye makeup, I use this fantastic eye primer, Smashbox 24 Hour Photo Finish Shadow Primer, and make sure to always set my eye area with loose powder.
YOUR LUSCIOUS MANE IS THE ENVY OF MANY. HOW DO YOU MAINTAIN THOSE TRESSES?
I put a tonne of effort into my hair, especially given its length. I make sure I set time aside to do hair treatments often and also since I train so much, I always have my hair in a braid during training sessions to prevent breakage.
I use Olaplex, K18 and heat protectants religiously, and especially during filming when it goes through a lot of heat styling. I also use a lot of volumising shampoos and dry shampoos, Oribe and Bumble and Bumble being my favourites. Hot tip: I spray on dry shampoo immediately after washing and blow-drying my hair to start absorbing oil asap.
YOUR HAIR HAS GONE THROUGH MANY COLOUR TRANSFORMATIONS. WHAT HAIR COLOUR LESSONS CAN YOU SHARE?
Avoid bleaching unless you are willing to spend a ton of time repairing the damage and/or cut off the damaged parts. I learnt this the hard way.