Celebrities with fashion brands you need to know about: G-Dragon, Jessica Jung, Cecilia Cheung and more

GOT7’s Jackson Wang recently blew into town and caused quite a stir with the unveiling of his Mudance concept space at Voco Hotel. The pink colour scheme with hits of floral is a marked departure from his TEAM WANG Design clothing brand, not to mention the K-pop idol’s usual all-black garb.

While you’re still mulling over whether you’re a pink floral Mudance kind of guy or girl, CNA Lifestyle takes stock of other chic celebrities with fashion offerings that might just be your cup of tea.

G-DRAGON’S PEACEMINUSONE