Want to look like a K-pop star? 7 salons in Seoul where celebrities go for their K-beauty makeovers
These go-to salons are where K-pop royalty Blackpink's Lisa, Rose, Jennie, Ji-soo, BTS' Jimin, Aespa, NewJeans slide into ahead of concerts or events.
Wish you could look as fabulous your favourite K-pop idol, actor or actress? The next time you’re in Seoul, why not book an appointment at one of the many beauty salons that the celebrities go to?
With clientele lists that read like a who’s who in the K-pop and K-drama world, these are seven of the most popular salons in Seoul for an authentic K-beauty makeover. And who knows, you just might find yourself seated next to someone famous when you’re getting your hair or makeup done.
1. BIT & BOO
Where: 49 Dosan-daero 81-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Celebs spotted: BTS, EXO, Le Sserafim, TWICE, NCT 127, Jeon So-mi, The Boyz, Monsta X, Ji Chang-wook, Park Bo-gum and Lee Jae-hoon
Aptly combining Korean words for comb and makeup brush, this one-stop salon is where to head to for a complete K-beauty makeover. After all, the Bit and Boot team is responsible for making many of your favourite K-pop idols look fab. Fun fact: Bit & Boot’s founder, Park Naejoo, has been working with some of his celebrity clients like BTS and EXO for years, so you know you’ll be in good hands.
From replicating how your favourite oppa or noona looks in their music video to just wanting a fresh and you-only-better look, the team will make your dreams come true.
2. KITTS
Where: 13 Dosan-daero 59-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea (Level 3)
Celebs spotted: Aespa, Red Velvet, Suzy, Sunmi, Choi Ye-na, Lee Young-ji and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young
Known for making their celebrity clients’ looks go viral, Kitts is the place to go to if you’re looking to try out a new style. Your inspiration? There’s Aespa Winter’s gorgeous flirty bob ‘do and luminous makeup during the recent Gucci Cruise 2023 show in Seoul or Red Velvet’s Wendy sharming (shaggy + charming) long bob spotted during the group’s ReVe Festival Day 2 album.
Ready to take the plunge? Ask for hairstylist Yoon Seo-ha, the talented hands behind both these trendy looks.
3. OUI OUI ATELIER
Where: 12 Seolleung-ro 152-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Celebs spotted: IVE, NMIXX, ITZY, Billlie, Kep1er, Kim Se-jeong, IU, BoA, Girl’s Generation’s Taeyeon and Yoona, and actresses Seol In-Ah and Roh Yoon-seo
Want to achieve that youthful doe-eyed look? Then book yourself in for an appointment with Oui Oui Atelier’s founder, Seo Ok. Her signature agyeo sal makeup look (a technique to accentuate the under-eye area to make it look more youthful) has graced many female celebs, from IU to Girl’s Generation’s Taeyeon. And yes, she’s also the makeup maestro behind changing up IVE’s Jang Won-young and Ahn Yu-jin’s looks, transforming the bold makeup that the girls had at debut to the fresh, feminine one that they now spot.
But that’s not all. The team at Oui Oui Atelier also takes care of these celebrities’ hair too, offering hair services from styling to colour and cut as well.
4. HOLY
Where: 642-9 Sinsa-dong Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Celebs spotted: NewJeans, Lee Hi and Crush
Transforming hair into art, the Holy hair team keeps things artistic, fun and in-trend. After all, the salon’s owner Park Ji-hee regularly works with one of the hottest K-pop groups, NewJeans. If you’re looking to achieve those Y2K styles that the girls spotted in their OMG music video or are just wanting to change things up with a strong, eye-catching colour, this is the place to go.
5. NAILTAM2NA
Where: 666 Sinsa-dong Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea (Level 2); 7 Seolleung-ro 153-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea (Level 2)
Celebs spotted: Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, Sistar Soyou, Ailee, ITZY's Yuna and Oh My Girl's Arin
It sure looks like NailTam2Na founder, Tammy Ng, took the phrase “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” to heart. A quick scroll through the salon’s social media account and you’ll notice that bling nails are de-rigueur here.
But not everyone wants those full blinged-out 3D manicured designs. Not to fret because the team does gorgeous delicate flowers or playful emojis too. Whatever your style, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
6. UNISTELLA
Where: 19-30 Cheongdam-dong Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Celebs spotted: Blackpink's Jisoo and Lisa, Mamamoo's Hwasa, Jeon Somi, Makeup YouTuber Risabae, BTOB's Peniel, DPR Ian and actor Song Kang
Lovers of nail art should definitely check out Unistella. In fact, Park Eun-kyung, the woman behind Unistella is the creative brains behind some of the biggest nail trends we’ve seen over the years, from shattered glass nails (looks like shards of opalescent glass affixed on your nails) to sculptural wire nails (involves ultra-thin strands of wire to create 3D designs on the nails). Park’s nail designs have also graced countless magazine covers and spreads, fashion week shows as well as K-pop music videos, including Blackpink’s Ice Cream, Sunmi’s Oh Sorry Ya and Aespa’s Girls.
And though the nail salon’s social media account has some truly OTT designs, the nail artists here are equally happy to do minimalistic, yet always interesting and unique, options if that’s more your cup of tea.
7. WOOSUN
Where: 84-15 Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Celebs spotted: Blackpink, Red Velvet’s Irene, model Irene Kim, Girls Day's Hyeri, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, Sandara Park, former Apink member and actress Son Na-eun, Zico and Park Min-young
Another salon whose celebrity clients read like K-Pop royalty, from Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa of Blackpink to Red Velvet’s Irene, rapper Zico and actress Park Min-young. The salon’s makeup director, Lee Myung-sung (better known as Maeng) is the one who’s given the gorgeous beauty looks Blackpink has been slaying, from girl-next-door to smouldering and sexy. But if it’s a new hair ‘do you’re after, then a meeting with hairstylist and salon co-founder Kim Sunwood is a must. He is model Irene Kim’s go-to for all her head-turning hair colours, cuts and styles.
EXTRA TIP
Don’t worry if you’re not fluent in Korean as most of the hair, makeup and nail places have stylists who speak basic English. It also helps to discuss what you might want to do – be it a specific colour, certain makeup look, before your appointment. But if all else fails, make your Google Translate app your bestie and use that to help communicate with the stylist.