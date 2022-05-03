Forever young: How do these age-defying celebrity mums stay looking so good?

Recently, a team of researchers in the Babraham Institute in Cambridge claimed to have successfully rejuvenated a 53-year-old woman's skin cells to look and behave like a 23-year-old’s.

Sounds too good to be true? As expected, there’s always a catch to feats like this – it seems the technique employed in accomplishing it may increase the risk for cancer, which means there’s no way for it to be put into actual use.

Humankind’s pursuit of eternal youth may not yet be entirely successful, but there are still many ways with which one can extend it, even if holding on to it forever looks set to be a dream that may never come true. Just take a look at these celebrity mums in their 30s to 50s, who look like they have secret access to the fountain of youth.

What have they been doing to preserve their looks? Quite a lot, it seems – putting in effort is a must if one wishes to continue looking good. Here are some of their personal beauty secrets that help them deflect the ravages of age and remain youthful and shapely.