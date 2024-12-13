Celebrity travel files: This is what actress Chen Yixin packs for a three-night beach escape
From the outfits to pack to how to juggle taking memorable holiday snapshots and enjoying your time under the sun, your next beach vacation will be an unforgettable one.
It’s the year-end travel season again. And just like us, our favourite celebrities are also preparing for their holidays.
But the real question remains: How do they always look so picture-perfect in their trip photos?
This time, CNA Lifestyle checks in with multi-hyphenate, Chen Yixin, on her travel outfit essentials so that we can take inspiration for our own holiday snaps too.
But not everyone wants a winter-y holiday – some would very much prefer the sun, sand and sea, just like Chen.
“Beach destinations are my absolute favourite!” shared the actress and entrepreneur. “I’m especially drawn to places like Bali – it’s close-by, the people are amazing, the food is fantastic and there’s this magical quality about the culture that always makes me feel at home.”
The 24-year-old also cited her time spent on a liveaboard (a boat that serves as a floating hotel, often for scuba divers, bringing guests on a planned route) when visiting the Komodo Islands as one of the best experiences of her life. “The beauty of the islands and the adventure made it unforgettable.”
Other beach destinations that Chen has on her bucket list include the Maldives and Bora Bora. “Both seem like the ultimate beach escapes and I’d love to experience their stunning waters and tranquil vibes,” shared the beach vacation enthusiast.
And with Chen’s flexible work schedule, her trips are often spontaneous, which makes beach holidays ideal as well.
THE BEACH IS HER FASHION RUNWAY
Versatile pieces are key for Chen when it comes to beach trips as it allows her to mix and match to achieve different looks. And of course, it also means bringing along outfits from her very own beachwear label, Beike.
“I usually pack my favourite Beike items, especially in lighter colours like white, which complements my tanned skin.”
When it comes to choosing what types of materials for her outfits, Chen prefers linen-cotton blends. “They’re the best of both worlds – linen for breathability and cotton for structure without too much wrinkling,” she shared.
Chen’s go-tos include a sleeveless top, an oversized T-shirt that can “double up as pajamas”, a pair of loose, soft pants and denim shorts, as well as socks as her feet tend to get cold overnight.
In addition, she also brings a hoodie jacket, especially for the flight as the plane can get unexpectedly chilly at times. Plus, the hood, said Chen, provides “added coziness”.
To keep her looking good in photos and when she’s out and about, Chen packs along a cap to tame messy hair or when she has bedhead, a hair tie is also a must-have for convenience, and sunglasses to not only shield the eyes from the hot sun but also doubles up as “makeshift headband when needed”.
That said, Chen’s mainstay beach vacation essentials for every trip include a set of bikini, tanning oil, sunblock, a beach towel and a hat. And of course, not forgetting a good pair of sandals for an easy transition from “sand to street”.
BEAUTY MUST-HAVES
When it comes to her travel skincare essentials, Chen keeps it simple and fuss-free.
- A lip balm. “A lifesaver because my lips get dry easily,” said Chen.
- A moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated.
- Sunblock for sun protection against the damaging UV rays. “Obviously a beach vacation must-have.”
- A calming serum. “To soothe my skin after sun exposure,” shared Chen. CNA Lifestyle’s tip? Look for skin soothing ingredients such as centella asiatica, ceramides or panthenol (also known as pro-vitamin B5).
- An overnight mask. According to Chen, a sleeping mask is great for added hydration, especially on a beach holiday where the weather is not only hot, but you often spend hours outdoors, which can dry the skin.
A BALANCING ACT: CAPTURING MEMORIES IN PHOTOS AND BEING PRESENT
Chen admitted that while she used to be a minimalist traveller, bringing only the essentials, she has started to pack more outfits for social media content and to showcase her fashion style.
After all, scroll through Chen’s socials and you’ll see gorgeous photos and videos of the singer-actress-model, alluding to how dedicated to creating content she is, even when travelling.
This is something that Chen shared that she is still learning to strike a balance with. “Balancing the need to enjoy my trip while also creating content is something I’m working on – it’s a bit of a juggling act.”
But who can blame her? After all, everyone wants beautiful photos to remember their holiday by.
To ensure that she doesn’t feel like she’s constantly on-the-job while travelling, Chen advised doing the following:
1. Set boundaries for content creation
Dedicate specific times during the day for taking photos or videos. Once that time is up, put your camera or phone away and fully immerse yourself in the experience.
2. Capture candid moments
Instead of trying to stage the perfect holiday snapshot, Chen suggested focusing on quick, natural shots. “It saves time, feels more authentic and allows you to enjoy the flow of your trip without endless retakes.”
3. Prioritise what matters most
Decide on the key moments or locations you absolutely want to document beforehand, and let everything else be a bonus. “This ensures that you don’t miss out on being present while still capturing meaningful memories,” added Chen.
FINAL PACKING TIPS
If you’ve always procrastinated when it comes to packing for your holiday, take notes from quick packer Chen. “I can pack for a trip in an hour or two,” she enthused.
And this is thanks to the prep work that she does prior to any trip.
A checklist in Chen’s notes app on her phone helps her keep track of what’s needed. She also keeps things neat and tidy in her luggage with pre-packed pouches for her skincare and electronics as well as packing cubes for her clothes.
Efficiency at its best, indeed.