Celebrity travel files: This is what actress Chen Yixin packs for a three-night beach escape

It’s the year-end travel season again. And just like us, our favourite celebrities are also preparing for their holidays.

But the real question remains: How do they always look so picture-perfect in their trip photos?

This time, CNA Lifestyle checks in with multi-hyphenate, Chen Yixin, on her travel outfit essentials so that we can take inspiration for our own holiday snaps too.

But not everyone wants a winter-y holiday – some would very much prefer the sun, sand and sea, just like Chen.

“Beach destinations are my absolute favourite!” shared the actress and entrepreneur. “I’m especially drawn to places like Bali – it’s close-by, the people are amazing, the food is fantastic and there’s this magical quality about the culture that always makes me feel at home.”

The 24-year-old also cited her time spent on a liveaboard (a boat that serves as a floating hotel, often for scuba divers, bringing guests on a planned route) when visiting the Komodo Islands as one of the best experiences of her life. “The beauty of the islands and the adventure made it unforgettable.”