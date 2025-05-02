Celebrity travel files: Actor Edwin Goh's pro tips on thrift shopping and things to do in Sydney
The Fighting Spiders alum also shares his thrifting tips for newbies and how to pack for Sydney’s finicky weather.
Actor, crocheter and creator Edwin Goh may have moved back to Singapore from Sydney with his fiancee, actress Rachel Wan, but memories of his time there are still fresh in his mind.
What did Goh love most about the Australian city? “I love how people are carefree and more laidback. I love the amount of accessible nature, from mountainous hikes and coastal walks to preserved aquatic areas free to snorkel in with a huge range of biodiversity.”
Even the changing of seasons sparks joy. “The transition of seasons is extremely magical, seeing leaves starting to grow, flowers blooming, and then the same leaves turning red and falling. It has allowed me to shift internally as I move along the year,” Goh explained.
PACKING FOR SYDNEY
Sydney is a popular Australian destination for Singaporeans, but it's also known for its finicky climate, which can lead to significant temperature and weather changes within a day.
To ensure that you’re not caught off guard when you’re out sightseeing, Goh advised bringing along a light outwear. “As the winds can be quite overwhelming compared to Singapore, any knit with merino wool is great as it is anti-microbial, which allows you to wear it multiple days without odour. It’s also great if you’re aiming to pack light.”
Winter aside, Goh shared that he usually dressed in a tank top as an innerwear with one of his crochet pieces layered on top. “Usually that does the job for spring, summer and autumn.”
And as the nights can feel chilly for Singaporeans who aren’t adapted to the cold, he advised bringing an extra layer especially if you’re staying out till late to help you stay nice and warm.
Goh also shared that after moving to Sydney, he became a bit more diligent with his grooming routine.
“The climate is a lot drier, so I’ve had to amp up my hydration. These days, I do toner, moisturiser and a night cream – when I’m not lazy, in my routine.
But that’s not all. Goh had to step up his sun protection too.
“The UV is no joke – even on cloudy days, it’s strong. Sunscreen is a daily essential now, even in winter,” he added. Consider yourself warned for your next trip.
But if you’re looking to try an Australian-made sunscreen, Goh recommended picking up one from Cancer Council. The brand offers a wide range of sunscreens for daily use, sporting activities and even lip balms – all with SPF50+.
GOING THRIFTING IN SYDNEY
Something that many might not realise is that Sydney has a huge thrifting culture as well. In fact, Goh shared that it’s something he picked up during his time in the city. “Rachel and I both love a good thrift run. Hunting for pre-loved items that suit me has become a fun thing and changed my perspective on wearing ‘used items’.”
Items you can look for include oversized blazers, classic denim, utility jackets and vintage knits. “You’ll also see a lot of cool 90s sportswear (think Adidas or Nike windbreakers) and accessories like leather belts, boots and even crochet pieces – which always excites me,” said Goh.
If you’re keen to do a little thrifting while on holiday in Sydney, Goh shared that the biggest stores that offer budget-friendly finds are Salvos (run by the Salvation Army), Savers and Vinnies.
But his personal go-tos were SWOP for its well curated selection of pre-loved designer clothes, shoes and bags, Uturn for a wide array of outfits from classics to trendy with nine outlets in Sydney, and the Red Cross stores for its mix of affordable and high-end pieces.
And if it’s your first time thrifting, Goh offered these tips:
- Start by checking the fabric tag. “Natural fibres like cotton, wool and linen tend to last longer.”
- Always inspect for stains, holes or broken zippers.
- Try it on if you can as “thrift sizing can be all over the place”.
- If it’s unique, fits well and you can style it in at least three ways, it’s worth it.
- Go during mid-week when it’s quieter.
- Don’t be afraid to dig deep. “The best finds are usually buried.”
- Look at the outfit’s potential and possibilities. “If there are some pieces you really love, altering is a good option if the size doesn’t fit.”
SEEING SYDNEY THROUGH EDWIN’S EYES
Regardless if you’re a first-timer or repeat visitor to Sydney, Goh’s must-do and must-see recommendation would be taking the ferry to Circular Quay during sunset. “You’ll get the most beautiful view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.”
And when it comes to food, Goh’s Asian roots remain front and centre.
In fact, the actor’s top picks include Ice Kirin Bar, an Asian-inspired and tea-infused gelato ice cream place (“Get the black sesame ice cream paired with a crispy pineapple bun!”), and Gimme One Fried Skewer, a Chinese restaurant that specialises in mala skewers.
If you’re looking for something different, Goh suggests going for a meal at Ruth Tate Sydney. Every Friday and Saturday evening, this fashion store turns into an extended dining space for Italian restaurant, La Favola (known for its freshly made pasta).
Clothes store by day, Italian restaurant by night. This concept began in 2024 when fashion designer and founder, Ruth Tate, decided to collab with her next-door neighbour and La Favola owner, Fabio Stefanelli, to combat rising costs.
“It creates for an interesting atmosphere to dine in,” shared Goh. What makes it even more fun is checking out the clothes on display and revisiting the store the next morning to shop.
And of course, no visit to Sydney would be complete without indulging in a cup of perfectly brewed coffee.
For coffee enthusiasts who want to discover more about Sydney’s renowned coffee culture, pay a visit to The Grounds Coffee Factory for its exciting coffee experiences, suggested Goh.
Housed in a former railway workers’ cafeteria, it features a coffee roastery and cafe in the same space. An undeniably aesthetic spot for your socials with touches of industrial elements combined with whimsical Willy Wonka-esque vibes.
Besides enjoying a cuppa or two, you can even go on an insider tour to deep dive into the art and science of coffee.