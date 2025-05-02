Celebrity travel files: Actor Edwin Goh's pro tips on thrift shopping and things to do in Sydney

Winter aside, Goh shared that he usually dressed in a tank top as an innerwear with one of his crochet pieces layered on top. “Usually that does the job for spring, summer and autumn.”

And as the nights can feel chilly for Singaporeans who aren’t adapted to the cold, he advised bringing an extra layer especially if you’re staying out till late to help you stay nice and warm.

Goh also shared that after moving to Sydney, he became a bit more diligent with his grooming routine.

“The climate is a lot drier, so I’ve had to amp up my hydration. These days, I do toner, moisturiser and a night cream – when I’m not lazy, in my routine.

But that’s not all. Goh had to step up his sun protection too.

“The UV is no joke – even on cloudy days, it’s strong. Sunscreen is a daily essential now, even in winter,” he added. Consider yourself warned for your next trip.

But if you’re looking to try an Australian-made sunscreen, Goh recommended picking up one from Cancer Council. The brand offers a wide range of sunscreens for daily use, sporting activities and even lip balms – all with SPF50+.

GOING THRIFTING IN SYDNEY

Something that many might not realise is that Sydney has a huge thrifting culture as well. In fact, Goh shared that it’s something he picked up during his time in the city. “Rachel and I both love a good thrift run. Hunting for pre-loved items that suit me has become a fun thing and changed my perspective on wearing ‘used items’.”