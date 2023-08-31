This new Chanel 31 Le Rouge glass lipstick case is designed to be handed down for generations
Inspired by Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic mirror stairway at her 31 Rue Cambon abode in Paris, this object of beauty makes history at its debut as the first lipstick to ever come encapsulated in glass.
It is hardly uncommon for fathers to pass on their beloved watches to sons and mothers to dedicate special pieces of jewellery to daughters but handing down a lipstick, now that’s fresh.
In yet another bold move by Chanel that is wholly in keeping with founder Gabrielle Chanel’s tradition of breaking conventions in the pursuit of innovation, the fashion and beauty house is launching 31 Le Rouge, an object of beauty, on Friday (Sep 1).
On its debut, the new-to-market lipstick will already go down in history as the first lipstick to ever come encapsulated in glass.
Glassmaking expertise traditionally used in high perfumery was tapped to create a glass case that is faceted like prisms of light – a technical feat that took a Japanese master glassmaker four years to perfect.
Avid Chanel fans will find the facets particularly familiar, reminiscent of Chanel’s iconic mirrored stairway in her Paris home at 31 Rue Cambon.
Imagined to endure time, the revolutionary rouge is designed to be handed down for generations. But for those worrying about the ick factor – don't.
The beauty experts at Chanel are a step ahead.
The rouge features a high-precision refill system that pops in and out easily which means you can (and absolutely should) take over Grandma or mum’s 31 Le Rouge lipstick when you get the chance.
Just pop the old rouge out and refill it with a brand new one. The shiny refills come in a recyclable aluminum bullet that offer the glass cases added shine.
Among the 12 available shades are the Rouge 2.55, a deep garnet inspired by the lining of the popular 2.55 bag; the Rouge Roman, an elegant rosewood shade that is commonly found in Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment; the Rouge Fetiche, a crisp crimson that is the colour of the flannel ribbons the mademoiselle wore and the Rouge Beige, a natural beige that flatters almost any skin tone.The 31 Le Rouge is priced at S$223 and the refill is priced at S$100. Available here.