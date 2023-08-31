This new Chanel 31 Le Rouge glass lipstick case is designed to be handed down for generations

It is hardly uncommon for fathers to pass on their beloved watches to sons and mothers to dedicate special pieces of jewellery to daughters but handing down a lipstick, now that’s fresh.

In yet another bold move by Chanel that is wholly in keeping with founder Gabrielle Chanel’s tradition of breaking conventions in the pursuit of innovation, the fashion and beauty house is launching 31 Le Rouge, an object of beauty, on Friday (Sep 1).