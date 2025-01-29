Chanel stuns with colour, and Kylie Jenner, in Paris couture show

For a designer famous for revolutionising fashion with the use of black, this collection went against the grain. Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s lesser-known talent as a colourist took centre stage, with joyful pastels, bold tones, midnight blue, and classic black following a complete cycle from day to night – something like a “greatest hits” collection on the eve of the reboot.

WHIMSY, DRAMA, AND BUTTONS

The runway pieces struck a balance between whimsy and drama. Beyond the house's bread-and-butter tweed skirt suits, leg-of-mutton sleeves brought historical grandeur, evoking a sense of Victorian elegance. Sequins and paillettes shimmered under the bring Grand Palais light. Silk trains in bold red injected a sense of drama. Playful neckties hinted at a 1970s influence.

A standout piece was a satin pastel yellow gown with delicate buttons running down the front, exuding the glamour of old Hollywood while maintaining a fresh feel.