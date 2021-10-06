Chanel strikes a playful note for spring at Paris Fashion Week

Chanel struck a playful note on Tuesday (Oct 5) sending bare-legged models sashaying down the runway in bodysuits and tweed jackets layered with accessories.

Photographers lined the catwalk, snapping the models as they twirled and posed, swinging their purses and smiling for cameras.

Lending an air of intimacy to the event, the show was held in a fully-packed, darkened tent – a smaller, temporary structure while the French luxury label’s preferred venue, the soaring glass-and-steel Grand Palais, undergoes renovations in preparation for the 2024 Olympics.

The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week is the last leg of a month of fashion industry events that has seen the return of celebrity-packed parties and runway shows in New York, London and Milan, following months of pandemic disruptions.

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard gave the house’s signature tweed jacket and skirt combo a youthful spin, loosening the skirts with side slits, adding colorful stripes, baring midriffs and toying with hemlines.

At the end of the label's spring-summer 2022 ready-to-wear presentation, Viard exchanged high-fives with the grinning models before exiting at a side door.

Guests streamed outside, greeted by driving rain and umbrella-choked crowds of onlookers.