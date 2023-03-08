Paris Fashion Week: Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display

Logo
Chanel AW 2024 in Paris. (Photo: Chanel)

08 Mar 2023 08:30AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 08:30AM)
Camellias that towered 5m high served as the ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display.

It was the flower that launched a thousand designs. Legend has it that the camellia first became Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel's obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt – seduced, the house said, by its "simplicity, shape, purity and vitality". More than a century later, the winter flower is still centre stage.

"Camellia is more than a theme, it's an eternal code," creative director Virginie Viard said. "I like its softness and its strength."

As ever, there was a restraint in Viard's design aesthetic, for instance, in the use of a limited palette of whites, shadowy blacks and shades of pink. The camellia, too, was handled strictly, adorning pockets, buttons and jackets, prints or leather shoes.

(Photo: Chanel)
(Photo: Chanel)
(Photo: Chanel)
(Photot: Chanel)

But the ubiquitous sparkle of sequins and in plays in shape – slits in gowns, asymmetrical coats and swooshes of diagonal fabric on skirts – gave the collection motion.

Viard also dabbled in men's styles with menswear jackets and dandy-like British dressing gowns.

"The faded colours, the dusky pink, the crafted pieces, the touches of 1960s and 70s, a certain English vibe, the comfortable enveloping coats, the authentic materials, make the collections more real, and more charming too," Viard said.

