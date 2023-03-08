Paris Fashion Week: Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display

Camellias that towered 5m high served as the ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display.

It was the flower that launched a thousand designs. Legend has it that the camellia first became Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel's obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt – seduced, the house said, by its "simplicity, shape, purity and vitality". More than a century later, the winter flower is still centre stage.

"Camellia is more than a theme, it's an eternal code," creative director Virginie Viard said. "I like its softness and its strength."