Paris Fashion Week: Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display
Camellias that towered 5m high served as the ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel's sparkling, bloom-inspired fall display.
It was the flower that launched a thousand designs. Legend has it that the camellia first became Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel's obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt – seduced, the house said, by its "simplicity, shape, purity and vitality". More than a century later, the winter flower is still centre stage.
"Camellia is more than a theme, it's an eternal code," creative director Virginie Viard said. "I like its softness and its strength."
As ever, there was a restraint in Viard's design aesthetic, for instance, in the use of a limited palette of whites, shadowy blacks and shades of pink. The camellia, too, was handled strictly, adorning pockets, buttons and jackets, prints or leather shoes.
But the ubiquitous sparkle of sequins and in plays in shape – slits in gowns, asymmetrical coats and swooshes of diagonal fabric on skirts – gave the collection motion.
Viard also dabbled in men's styles with menswear jackets and dandy-like British dressing gowns.
"The faded colours, the dusky pink, the crafted pieces, the touches of 1960s and 70s, a certain English vibe, the comfortable enveloping coats, the authentic materials, make the collections more real, and more charming too," Viard said.