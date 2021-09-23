Like daughter, like mother: Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao’s beauty secrets revealed

Putting on a sheet mask daily was something actress Chantalle Ng used to do not too long ago, until her work schedule made it difficult for her to keep up with such an intensive masking routine. On top of that, she realised that it made her skin “quite reliant on them”.

“On days when I don’t use a mask, my skin will become quite dry and I will feel like I need to put on one again. I read that, apparently, your skin may (stop naturally producing the oil it needs and) become dependent on frequent masking,” Ng explained.

Nowadays, the 26-year-old relies instead on a more manageable beauty regimen, which she carries out with quality skincare products. “I think that having a good serum and moisturiser to replenish my skin’s daily hydration needs can be much more important than masking obsessively. Now, I only use a mask once in a while,” she said.

For someone whose profession requires her to look her best for the camera, skincare is naturally of utmost importance. Ng knows this: “I find that my skin has to be well hydrated in order for makeup to go on nicely and stay on it. Once it is dry, it will be visible on screen. Basically, if I get lazy about hydrating my skin, you guys can see it. So, I have to always be diligent about moisturising.”

COUNTING ON THE FUNDAMENTALS