The rise of Charles & Keith: From a humble shoe store in Ang Mo Kio to a firm K-celebrity favourite

The Singaporean shoe retailer has been scoring several coups in the celebrity world, with the likes of Paris Hilton, Ariana de Bose and Anna Kendrick also spotted out and about wearing the affordable brand.

Not too long ago, the brand was also in the social media spotlight, earning praise for its demonstration of support for teenager Zoe Gabriel. The 19-year-old was mocked on TikTok for posting a video thanking her father for her first “luxury” item, a Charles & Keith bag. In response, the company invited Gabriel and her father to its headquarters to meet the founders Charles and Keith Wong.

In the sustainability space, Charles & Keith has collaborated with Singapore Airlines to launch a limited-edition collection of bags and small leather goods, reworked from materials such as fabrics from business class cushion covers, blankets and bedsheets from retired aircraft.