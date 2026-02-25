Why charm bracelets fell out of fashion – and the bracelet trends replacing them

Tone matters as well. While Pandora’s continued emphasis on whimsical motifs – from fantasy-inspired charms to collaborations with Disney and Marvel – may still resonate with some shoppers, it can feel increasingly out of step for consumers seeking jewellery that reflects restraint and enduring meaning.

BUT DON’T THROW THEM OUT YET

Fashion is cyclical. Charm bracelets could very well return, likely through modern reinterpretation rather than revival. Perhaps future iterations may feature sculptural charms integrated into chains, gender-neutral or streetwear-inflected versions, or enamel and art-object charms.

A full return to the early 2010s charm-stacking craze is unlikely, unless nostalgia swings hard and fast. For now, charm bracelets sit in the category of “wear it because you love it”, rather than a trendy accessory.

If you still have a stash of charms from your teens or twenties, here are some ways to repurpose them:

Convert them into a charm necklace: Visit a jeweller to have your charms transferred onto a delicate gold or silver chain. Cluster three to five charms at the centre for a curated look, or space them evenly for a more playful effect.

Transform them into earrings: Choose two complementary charms of similar weight and have a jeweller attach them to hook or stud earring bases. Mismatched pairs work especially well – try pairing a heart with a star, or a travel charm with an initial.

Turn them into bag charms or zipper pulls: Attach individual charms to a keyring or lobster clasp and hook them onto your handbag's hardware, zipper, or shoulder strap. This works particularly well with quirky or colourful charms that might feel too playful for jewellery but add personality to accessories.

Create an heirloom piece: Commission a jeweller to fuse old charms and reshape them into a signet ring, cuff bracelet, or a single statement pendant. This preserves the sentimental value while creating something completely new and wearable for decades to come.

And if you still adore your charm bracelet exactly as it is? Wear it proudly.

THE NEW WRIST WARDROBE

Here are the five bracelet styles currently defining the new wrist aesthetic.

1. CHUNKY SILVER BANGLES