Why charm bracelets fell out of fashion – and the bracelet trends replacing them
Once the ultimate personalised accessory, charm bracelets have quietly faded from fashion’s radar. As aesthetics shift toward minimalism and fine jewellery gains ground, a new generation of bracelets is taking over our wrists.
Jewellery is deeply personal, and we’re big advocates of wearing what you love – whether that means embracing trends or sticking to forever pieces. As a fashion journalist, however, it’s been interesting to note that although Y2K trends have resurfaced in many forms, charm bracelets have yet to reclaim the relevance they once commanded.
There was a time when these jangly accessories were practically a rite of passage – the quintessential coming-of-age gift that marked your first paycheck, a milestone birthday, or a romance worth remembering. While my own jewellery tastes have always leaned minimalist, I recall tagging along with friends to Pandora stores while travelling, as they hunted for exclusive or location-specific charms to add to their growing collections.
While the personalised jewellery trend hasn’t disappeared, it’s evolved beyond the charm bracelet.
But somewhere in the last few years, the charm bracelet seems to have lost its shine, edged out by sleek gold bangles, statement cuffs or a blinged-out tennis bracelet that better align with today’s pared-back aesthetic.
Industry data reflects this shift. Global sales growth at Pandora, the brand most closely associated with charm bracelets, has slowed. In late 2025, the Danish jeweller trimmed its full-year sales growth forecast after weaker consumer demand in key markets, a sign that something in the category’s star quality is fading.
Even celebrity endorsement hasn’t quite been enough to reignite the trend. The last time charm bracelets briefly re-entered the fashion conversation was in 2022, when Rihanna was spotted wearing a custom gold charm bracelet commissioned by her baby daddy A$AP Rocky.
Today, the cultural zeitgeist around charm bracelets just isn’t what it used to be. Stores that once drew queues during festive seasons now feel quieter, and younger buyers seem increasingly ambivalent about the category, with many turning towards more premium, timeless or investment-worthy jewellery.
THE QUIET EDIT
While the personalised jewellery trend hasn’t disappeared, it’s evolved beyond the charm bracelet.
In the 2010s, charm bracelets offered a literal, often sentimental way of personal storytelling. Each bead or dangling figurine signified a memory, a hobby, or an inside joke. The appeal was in accumulation: The fuller the bracelet, the richer the narrative. Today’s aesthetic, however, favours cleaner lines, quieter storytelling, and pieces that express identity without shouting.
Consumers now reach for initial-stamped pendants, monogrammed rings, or fine minimalist bracelets with engraved details. It’s the jewellery equivalent of switching from a scrapbook to a single beautifully framed photograph – customisation in a more refined register. These pieces layer effortlessly into daily wear and align with a broader shift toward understated, investment-minded dressing.
Consumers now reach for initial-stamped pendants, monogrammed rings, or fine minimalist bracelets with engraved details.
That shift extends to material choices too. In our previous feature on Singapore's fine jewellers, several founders noted that Gen Z buyers are increasingly favouring solid gold, gemstones, and artisanal craftsmanship. Once the “affordable luxury” of their era, charm bracelets that are largely made of silver with decorative charms now struggle to compete with jewellery that promises both emotional resonance and lasting value. As shoppers become more intentional, the mantra has become: Buy less, buy better.
Tone matters as well. While Pandora’s continued emphasis on whimsical motifs – from fantasy-inspired charms to collaborations with Disney and Marvel – may still resonate with some shoppers, it can feel increasingly out of step for consumers seeking jewellery that reflects restraint and enduring meaning.
BUT DON’T THROW THEM OUT YET
Fashion is cyclical. Charm bracelets could very well return, likely through modern reinterpretation rather than revival. Perhaps future iterations may feature sculptural charms integrated into chains, gender-neutral or streetwear-inflected versions, or enamel and art-object charms.
A full return to the early 2010s charm-stacking craze is unlikely, unless nostalgia swings hard and fast. For now, charm bracelets sit in the category of “wear it because you love it”, rather than a trendy accessory.
If you still have a stash of charms from your teens or twenties, here are some ways to repurpose them:
Convert them into a charm necklace: Visit a jeweller to have your charms transferred onto a delicate gold or silver chain. Cluster three to five charms at the centre for a curated look, or space them evenly for a more playful effect.
Transform them into earrings: Choose two complementary charms of similar weight and have a jeweller attach them to hook or stud earring bases. Mismatched pairs work especially well – try pairing a heart with a star, or a travel charm with an initial.
Turn them into bag charms or zipper pulls: Attach individual charms to a keyring or lobster clasp and hook them onto your handbag's hardware, zipper, or shoulder strap. This works particularly well with quirky or colourful charms that might feel too playful for jewellery but add personality to accessories.
Create an heirloom piece: Commission a jeweller to fuse old charms and reshape them into a signet ring, cuff bracelet, or a single statement pendant. This preserves the sentimental value while creating something completely new and wearable for decades to come.
And if you still adore your charm bracelet exactly as it is? Wear it proudly.
THE NEW WRIST WARDROBE
Here are the five bracelet styles currently defining the new wrist aesthetic.
1. CHUNKY SILVER BANGLES
With gold prices surging over in 2025, silver has reclaimed its spotlight. Spring/Summer 2026 runways at Moschino and Courreges showcased big, bold, abstract silver pieces that command attention. Sculptural and affordable, it’s time to add some statement silver bangles to your stack.
Shop: Cos curved bangle, S$89
The classic link bracelet has found new relevance as a standalone piece, no charms required. These pieces – whether in gold, silver, or mixed metals – bridge sturdiness with sophistication, drawing immediate attention to the wrist whether worn solo or stacked.
Shop: Tiffany & Co Forge medium link bracelet in high-polished sterling silver, S$2,900
Transparent accessories dominated runways this season, from see-through shoes to lucite bags. The beauty of clear cuffs lies in their versatility: layer them over long sleeves for a futuristic look, or stack multiple widths on one wrist for architectural impact.
Shop: Alexis Bittar Molten gold lucite hinge bracelet, S$320.99
Alessandro Michele’s debut collection for Valentino featured cuff bracelets resembling ancient armour, finished with vibrant stones. Perfect for elevating evening wear or adding unexpected glamour to daytime denim.
Shop: Juju Vera Athena gold lapis lazuli cuff, US$1,035/S$1,313
This trend bridges bohemian ease with considered styling: Think polished gemstones, artisanal wooden beads, or vibrant resin, layered in deliberate, curated stacks. Worn over a crisp shirt or peeking out beneath knitwear, these bracelets add colour, texture and personality to the wrist.
Shop: Monica Vinader Rio multi gemstone beaded bracelet, S$315