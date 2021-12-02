Cheapestthing Christmas edition: 10 most affordable designer gifts from Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton

There’s something hilarious and strangely poignant about taking an expensive-looking box out of a high-end paper bag, undoing the shiny ribbons and wading through swathes of crisp paper and packaging, to unveil... a tiny luxury product.

This fad of buying the most affordable items, usually between S$50 and S$250, from designer brands with products mostly priced in the thousands, has captured the imaginations of millions around the world, as the #cheapestthings trended, and continues to trend, on social media.