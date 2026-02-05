9 fresh takes on the modern cheongsam to elevate your Chinese New Year look
Look no further if you want to wear the traditional garment for the festivities, with a modern twist.
The cheongsam has been rising in popularity, thanks to fashion brands putting forth fresh, modern interpretations of it. It goes without saying that the cultural garment is the most fitting outfit choice for Chinese New Year. But with so many choices available around this time of the year, what should you pick?
The contemporary cheongsam now comes available in both short and long versions, fitted and figure-skimming cuts. It even has casual or elaborate options, or even in the form of a romper, jumpsuit or two-piece. It’s also the perfect canvas for showcasing a beautiful print, and can look edgy when crafted in unexpected fabrics.
Here are nine stylish examples to get you started.
LOVE BONITO DENIM MANDARIN COLLAR COLUMN MIDAXI DRESS, S$75
A cheongsam in denim? Yes, please. This might be the perfect cheongsam for those who live in jeans, and is a piece that will transition from festive to everyday casual wear quite effortlessly. Cut in a figure-flattering column shape, it also has a thigh-high slit that can be lowered with the help of buttons on occasions that require modesty. This cheongsam is also in a longer-than-usual length, making it ideal for taller ladies.
Available at Love Bonito.
KANZI RED CHEONGSAM FLOWER VEST WITH PANT SET, S$165
This is an outfit that will make you the centre of attention at every festive gathering. Besides its crimson hue, the highlight here is the large floral print on the vest top, which is a nod to the brand’s Indonesian roots – Kanzi is a Jakarta-based brand known for its ikat fabrics. Wear the full outfit for maximum impact, or pair it with other tops or bottoms for a more toned-down but still eye-catching look.
Available at Kanzi.
OLIVEANKARA FREEDA CHEONGSAM JUMPSUIT, S$209
The modern cheongsam doesn’t necessarily have to be a dress – OliveAnkara puts a fresh twist on the garment by turning it into a fabulous jumpsuit. This casual yet standout design is comfortable to wear and move around in, fusing the brand’s signature African print fabrics with Chinese culture stylishly.
Available at OliveAnkara.
DOTTED LINE BECKY CHEONGSAM, S$219
Demure, but not boring, is how we’d describe this floaty cheongsam, made in a lightweight sheer chiffon. It’s a silhouette that’s universally flattering – the midi length and A-line skirt are easy to carry off, while the cut-in armholes highlight the shoulders flawlessly. The geometric triangular print projects a contemporary vibe, accented with red spherical buttons that add pops of vibrant colour to the outfit.
Available at Dotted Line.
GOOD ADDITION MULTI-WAY CAPE CHEONGSAM, S$220
Local influencer Andrea Chong’s apparel brand currently offers an array of cheongsam styles, which includes halter-neck and open-back styles that are tasteful and alluring. The most interesting of them, however, is this versatile multi-way design that comes with a cape, which can be removed and also worn as a peplum – which means you’ll get three looks with just one purchase.
Available at Good Addition.
THE MISSING PIECE ANYA CHEONGSAM, S$250
This Singapore fashion brand is known for its modern takes on the traditional garment. Take, for example, this eye-catching cheongsam crafted in crepe silk with a vibrant turquoise and orange floral print. This shift silhouette will flatter most figure types, and the short length is ideal for hot weather. What stands out are the softly voluminous mid-length sleeves and the oversized handmade knot buttons, which add feminine flair and edge to the look.
Available at The Missing Piece.
PAOPAO ZHI CHEONGSAM, S$260
Quiet elegance is the name of the game here – this minimalist cheongsam has a clean, simple but sharp silhouette that blends tradition with contemporary edge. The cut is clearly reminiscent of that of a cheongsam, even in the absence of a distinct mandarin collar, knot buttons and side slits – proof of how iconic the shape of the traditional garment is.
Available at PaoPao.
LARK + PEONY YOKIHI CHEONGSAM, S$268
If simple and frills-free describe your personal style, this cheongsam will make a choice pick for your CNY outfit. Many designers love to put prints on cheongsams, but that doesn’t mean plain fabrics don’t work as well. The soft shade of jade green pairs aptly well with the Chinese-styled dress, which is cut with a figure-flattering fit-and flare shape. It also has pockets – perfect for storing those red packets you might be giving or receiving.
Available at Lark + Peony.
KHOON HOOI HUA IN CARNATION TWO-PIECE SET, S$441.71
Malaysian designer Khoon Hooi took inspiration from the traditional garment and turned it into an unexpectedly youthful and lively two-piece look. The asymmetrical collar and reversed colour pairings add interest to the outfit. It also scores on versatility – don’t forget that the top and skorts can also be paired with other separates.
Available at Khoon Hooi.