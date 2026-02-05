9 fresh takes on the modern cheongsam to elevate your Chinese New Year look

The cheongsam has been rising in popularity, thanks to fashion brands putting forth fresh, modern interpretations of it. It goes without saying that the cultural garment is the most fitting outfit choice for Chinese New Year. But with so many choices available around this time of the year, what should you pick?

The contemporary cheongsam now comes available in both short and long versions, fitted and figure-skimming cuts. It even has casual or elaborate options, or even in the form of a romper, jumpsuit or two-piece. It’s also the perfect canvas for showcasing a beautiful print, and can look edgy when crafted in unexpected fabrics.

Here are nine stylish examples to get you started.