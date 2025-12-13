This cheongsam tailor in Singapore spent 50 years of her life mastering the craft – and now she’s retiring

For someone who plans to retire by next year, Golden Scissor Cheongsam tailor Li Qiying, who is in her 60s, doesn’t seem to be slowing down her pace at work anytime soon. Business is brisk in her Telok Blangah home (which currently doubles as a showroom for her creations), where a steady flow of customers is coming in to browse her cheongsams that fill racks extending from wall to wall in her living room.

Her mobile phones – she has two for business use – rang non-stop while we spoke to her during the interview. “It’s tiring,” she said with a sigh and smile, as she paused intermittently throughout our chat to answer queries from the customers in her home and on the phone, while scribbling down appointment details on a traditional Chinese wall calendar.

It’s a scene that showcased her multitasking abilities, and also aptly reflected how her business is a unique confluence of the old and new, past and present. Her cheongsams are noticeably a blend of traditional and modern design elements, while her business, interestingly, has quite a comprehensive social media presence – not something one would expect of a small traditional business, and someone from a generation that’s considered less tech-savvy.

The cheongsam is in Li’s destiny. Not only has it been her work for over 50 years, it also has been a part of her life since childhood – a channel through which she finds purpose and has made meaningful connections with people who share her appreciation for the traditional Chinese garment.