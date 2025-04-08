Why do some women have chin hair? It’s perfectly normal but here’s what to do if you want it gone
Find out what causes these pesky facial sprouts and the best ways to manage them.
In 2024 horror-comedy Nightbitch, Amy Adams delivered an unexpectedly relatable moment: Her character catches sight of a long chin hair glistening under the bathroom light. Without flinching, she mutters that it’s time to grab the tweezers. No dramatic gasp, no existential crisis – just a refreshingly normal reaction to something countless women experience.
For far too long, facial hair on women has been treated as a taboo topic, something to pluck, wax, or erase into nonexistence. But here’s the truth: Chin hair is entirely normal. Whether it’s the occasional rogue strand or something more persistent, most women will deal with it at some point in their lives.
The choice to embrace or remove chin hair is entirely personal. In this guide, we’ll break down why chin hair happens and explore the best removal methods – so you can decide what works best for you.
WHY DO WOMEN GET CHIN HAIR?
Chin hair isn’t just a random occurrence – it often has a root cause. Understanding why it happens can help you manage it more effectively.
1. HORMONAL FLUCTUATIONS
Hormones dictate much of what happens with our hair, including where and how it grows. Shifts in oestrogen and androgen levels – during puberty, pregnancy, perimenopause, or menopause – can all lead to new or increased facial hair. As oestrogen levels drop with age, androgens (male hormones that everyone has) become more dominant, sometimes triggering the appearance of coarse, dark chin hairs.
2. POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME (PCOS)
PCOS is one of the most common causes of excessive facial hair in women. This hormonal disorder leads to higher-than-normal androgen levels, often resulting in increased hair growth on the chin, jawline, chest and back. Other symptoms include irregular periods, acne and weight fluctuations. If you suspect PCOS, consulting a doctor can help with diagnosis and treatment options.
3. GENETICS AND ETHNICITY
Sometimes, it’s simply in your DNA. Genetics and ethnic background play a significant role in how much facial hair you have. Women of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent, for example, may have more noticeable facial hair due to hereditary factors.
4. MEDICAL CONDITIONS AND MEDICATION
Certain medications and health conditions can also trigger facial hair growth. Steroids, hormone therapies and some treatments for endometriosis can disrupt hormone levels, leading to increased hair growth. Conditions affecting the adrenal glands, like Cushing’s syndrome, can also be a culprit. If you’ve noticed a sudden change in facial hair growth, it’s worth discussing with a doctor.
FEMALE FACIAL HAIR IS NORMAL
For decades, women’s body hair has been treated as something to erase, airbrush or hide. While men’s beards are seen as symbols of masculinity, a woman with a few chin hairs is often met with unnecessary scrutiny. Many women feel pressure to remove facial hair – not necessarily because they want to, but because of societal expectations.
However, attitudes are shifting. More people are rejecting outdated beauty norms, embracing body hair in all its forms. The body-hair-positive movement is growing, encouraging women to own their natural hair – chin hair included – without shame. Celebrities like Adele and Drew Barrymore have openly talked about their “pregnancy beard”, while Amy Adams even grew out her chin hair for the above-mentioned movie scene instead of relying on prosthetics.
Ultimately, the choice is yours. If you love your chin hair, rock it. If you’d rather keep it smooth, here’s how to do it.
HOW TO STOP OR PREVENT UNWANTED HAIR
From quick at-home fixes to long-term solutions, here are some ways to manage unwanted chin hair.
1. TWEEZING
Best for: The occasional stray
Plucking is the easiest way to remove rogue chin hairs one by one. To minimise irritation and ingrown hairs, start with clean skin, hold the skin taut, and pull the hair in the direction of growth using sharp, disinfected tweezers. Follow up with a cold compress or soothing gel to calm any redness.
Available at Sephora.
2. WAXING
Best for: Smoother skin for longer periods
Waxing is great for removing multiple hairs at once and keeping skin smooth for up to four weeks. For the best results, let hair grow out to at least 0.5cm so the wax can grip properly. Apply in the direction of hair growth, press a wax strip over it, and remove it in one swift motion against the grain. After waxing, soothe the skin with an alcohol-free toner or aloe vera gel to prevent irritation.
Available at Watsons.
3. SHAVING
Best for: Quick, painless removal
Contrary to the old myth, shaving does not make hair grow back thicker – it simply cuts the hair at the surface, leaving the regrowth with a blunt tip that may feel stubbly. Always use a clean, sharp razor and a moisturising shaving cream to minimise irritation. Shave in the direction of hair growth and finish with a fragrance-free moisturiser.
Available at Watsons.
4. DEPILATORY CREAMS
Best for: Mess-free hair removal without nicks or cuts
These chemical creams dissolve hair just below the skin’s surface, leaving behind smooth skin for a few days longer than shaving. Apply an even layer over the area and leave it on for the product’s recommended time (never exceed it, as this can cause burns). Wipe off gently with a damp cloth and rinse the area thoroughly. Always patch-test before use, as some formulas can cause irritation, especially on sensitive skin.
Available at Amazon.
5. LASER HAIR REMOVAL
Best for: Long-term reduction of hair growth
Laser hair removal uses light energy to weaken hair follicles, leading to reduced regrowth over time. It works best on dark hair against fair skin, though newer lasers are improving effectiveness for other skin tones. Multiple sessions are required, and hair may initially grow back finer before stopping altogether. At-home laser devices can be used for maintenance, but professional treatments yield the best results.
(Note: While the procedure is generally suitable for most people, pregnant women and those who are prone to keloid scarring should consult their doctor before undergoing laser treatments.)
6. ELECTROYLYSIS
Best for: Permanent hair removal
Unlike laser treatments, electrolysis works on all hair colours and skin tones by using a low-level electrical current to destroy hair follicles one by one, but the process is slow and can be uncomfortable. Multiple sessions are required, and aftercare (such as avoiding sun exposure and keeping the area moisturised) is key to preventing irritation.
(Note: Like laser treatments, pregnant women and those prone to keloid scarring should seek medical advice before undergoing electrolysis.)