From Anta to Maia Active to Neiwai: 8 Chinese sportswear brands redefining athleisure

Athleisure is here to stay.

Built on comfort, functionality and effortless style, the off-duty aesthetic has become a wardrobe staple. And increasingly, Chinese sportswear brands are leading the way, blending technical innovation with thoughtful tailoring and contemporary design.

Many invest heavily in proprietary fabric technologies, from cooling and moisture-wicking materials to body-mapping construction that enhances performance. Combined with versatile silhouettes, these pieces transition seamlessly from the gym or Pilates studio to the office or weekend brunch.

China’s manufacturing strength also gives these brands a competitive edge. By controlling much of their supply chain, they can innovate quickly, respond to trends faster and keep prices accessible without compromising on quality.

Here are eight Chinese athleisure labels worth adding to your wardrobe. Check out their official sites or Taobao for direct shipping to Singapore.