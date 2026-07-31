From Anta to Maia Active to Neiwai: 8 Chinese sportswear brands redefining athleisure
Highly innovative, technologically advanced and aesthetically appealing, Chinese athleisure brands are gaining global popularity.
Athleisure is here to stay.
Built on comfort, functionality and effortless style, the off-duty aesthetic has become a wardrobe staple. And increasingly, Chinese sportswear brands are leading the way, blending technical innovation with thoughtful tailoring and contemporary design.
Many invest heavily in proprietary fabric technologies, from cooling and moisture-wicking materials to body-mapping construction that enhances performance. Combined with versatile silhouettes, these pieces transition seamlessly from the gym or Pilates studio to the office or weekend brunch.
China’s manufacturing strength also gives these brands a competitive edge. By controlling much of their supply chain, they can innovate quickly, respond to trends faster and keep prices accessible without compromising on quality.
Here are eight Chinese athleisure labels worth adding to your wardrobe. Check out their official sites or Taobao for direct shipping to Singapore.
1. ANTA
Founded in 1991, Anta built its reputation on running and basketball footwear before expanding into stylish, high-performance apparel.
Its collections feature proprietary technologies including A-Cool, which enhances moisture management, and A-Warm, designed to provide lightweight insulation. The brand also incorporates Chinese cultural elements, such as traditional knot motifs and dragon-inspired graphics, into modern streetwear-inspired designs, creating collections that feel both distinctive and wearable.
Whether you're working out or running errands, Anta's pieces balance function, durability and everyday style.
Prices start from 199 yuan/S$38.
Available at Anta Singapore.
2. LI-NING
Founded by Olympic gymnast Li Ning in 1990, Li-Ning has become one of China's most influential sportswear brands by combining elite athletic performance with fashion-forward design.
It was the first Chinese sportswear label to appear at New York Fashion Week in 2019 and has since presented collections in Paris and Milan. Its runway collections showcase the brand's ability to merge technical sportswear with contemporary fashion.
Beyond aesthetics, Li-Ning continues to innovate with technologies including graphene-enhanced fabrics, water-repellent Active Weather System (AWS) materials and advanced footwear developments such as customised 3D-printed shoes.
Fashionable yet highly functional, it's easy to forget Li-Ning is first and foremost a performance brand.
Prices start from 129 yuan/S$25
Available at Li-Ning.
3. XTEP
Best known among runners for its award-winning 160X marathon shoes, Xtep has built a strong community through marathon sponsorships, running clubs and wearable technology.
Beyond performance running, the brand now offers an extensive athleisure range spanning yoga apparel, windbreakers, compression wear and accessories.
Its Xtep Bantang ("half sugar" in Mandarin) collection particularly appeals to younger shoppers with feminine silhouettes, relaxed streetwear and pastel-toned essentials that easily transition beyond workouts.
With stores across Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Xtep has become far more than just a running brand.
Prices start from 99 yuan/S$19.
Available at Xtep.
4. MAIA ACTIVE
Created by women for women, Maia Active focuses on designing activewear specifically for Asian body proportions.
Its bestselling Yao Jing ("slim waist" in Mandarin) leggings feature a three-layer compression structure that smooths and supports without sacrificing comfort, while the popular Cloud collection uses ultra-soft technical fabrics that feel weightless while remaining breathable and supportive.
The brand also champions body positivity through empowering messages printed inside its garments, reinforcing its philosophy of self-confidence and inclusivity.
With petite-friendly sizing and flattering cuts, Maia Active has become a favourite among Asian women seeking both performance and comfort.
Prices start from 79 yuan/S$15.
Available at Maia Active.
5. PARTICLE FEVER
Particle Fever sits at the intersection of technology, fashion and performance.
The brand experiments with innovative materials, incorporating antioxidant technology and UV-blocking particles into swimwear, while copper-ion fabrics help minimise odour in sportswear.
Minimalist silhouettes, clean tailoring and vibrant colours make its collections equally suitable for workouts and everyday wear.
Its fashion credentials have also been strengthened through collaborations with The Woolmark Company, producing capsule collections featuring Merino wool with sustainability at their core.
Prices start from 139 yuan/S$27.
Available at Particle Fever.
6. NEIWAI
Neiwai, which translates to "inside and out", champions comfort, body inclusivity and female empowerment across its lingerie, loungewear and activewear collections.
Using premium fabrics including wool, silk blends and soft brushed nylon-spandex, its pieces prioritise ease of movement and all-day comfort without feeling restrictive.
Its ballet-inspired activewear, featuring flowing leggings and cosy layering pieces, offers a softer aesthetic than traditional gym wear while maintaining functionality.
The brand's only flagship store outside China is located at Singapore's Raffles City Shopping Centre.
It also offers men's underwear and loungewear.
Prices start from 99 yuan/S$19.50.
Available at Neiwai
7. BENLAI
Often described as technical casualwear with a fashion edge, Benlai combines sustainable materials with performance-driven fabrics.
Its collections feature recycled polyester, regenerated cellulose and eco-friendly insulation alongside UV protection, quick-dry functionality and tri-proof technology that resists water, oil and stains.
Distinctive construction details, including bonded seams, graphic panelling and minimalist finishes, elevate its clean aesthetic beyond conventional sportswear.
The brand also offers children's collections, making it a practical option for families.
Price starts from 79 yuan/S$15.
Available at Benlai.
8. AN ACTION A DAY (AAAD)
Launched in 2022, An Action A Day (AAAD) embraces understated, minimalist dressing with relaxed silhouettes designed for modern lifestyles.
Expect parachute pants, culottes, draped tops and comfortable tanks crafted from breathable fabrics including Tencel, cotton and wool blends.
Soft earthy tones and timeless cuts create an understated luxury aesthetic that works equally well for work, travel, exercise and lounging.
For those who prefer quiet sophistication over bold logos, AAAD offers elevated everyday essentials that blur the line between activewear and ready-to-wear.
Prices start from 259 yuan/S$50.08
Available at An Action A Day.