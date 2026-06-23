5 Chinese bag brands you should know in 2026: Songmont, Grotto, Dissona and more

China's growing appeal as a travel destination has also sparked global curiosity about its homegrown brands. From womenswear labels reimagining femininity through a distinctly Chinese lens to fragrance houses incorporating traditional botanicals and cultural narratives, a new generation of brands is proving that Chinese design has a compelling story to tell.

Among the most exciting developments is the rise of Chinese handbags. Once overshadowed by European luxury houses, these labels are reshaping perceptions of what "Made in China" means today. Rather than competing on heritage alone, they are building identities rooted in contemporary Chinese culture, thoughtful craftsmanship and original design.

Many have found enthusiastic audiences both at home and abroad, thanks in part to platforms such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote), Douyin and TikTok. Shopping hauls and styling videos frequently spotlight their premium materials, practical features and accessible pricing, helping them gain visibility among fashion-conscious consumers worldwide.

If you're looking to add a fresh perspective to your handbag collection, these Chinese brands deserve a place on your radar.

1. SONGMONT

Few brands embody the confidence and creativity of China's modern fashion industry quite like Songmont.

Founded in Beijing in 2013 by former Google user experience designer Fu Song, the label has built a loyal following through its philosophy of understated elegance. Instead of chasing trends or relying on flashy logos, Songmont focuses on timeless silhouettes, functionality and refined craftsmanship.