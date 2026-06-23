5 Chinese bag brands you should know in 2026: Songmont, Grotto, Dissona and more
With their blend of strong design, credible quality and excellent value, Chinese bag brands are gaining popularity among the style-savvy set.
China's growing appeal as a travel destination has also sparked global curiosity about its homegrown brands. From womenswear labels reimagining femininity through a distinctly Chinese lens to fragrance houses incorporating traditional botanicals and cultural narratives, a new generation of brands is proving that Chinese design has a compelling story to tell.
Among the most exciting developments is the rise of Chinese handbags. Once overshadowed by European luxury houses, these labels are reshaping perceptions of what "Made in China" means today. Rather than competing on heritage alone, they are building identities rooted in contemporary Chinese culture, thoughtful craftsmanship and original design.
Many have found enthusiastic audiences both at home and abroad, thanks in part to platforms such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote), Douyin and TikTok. Shopping hauls and styling videos frequently spotlight their premium materials, practical features and accessible pricing, helping them gain visibility among fashion-conscious consumers worldwide.
If you're looking to add a fresh perspective to your handbag collection, these Chinese brands deserve a place on your radar.
1. SONGMONT
Few brands embody the confidence and creativity of China's modern fashion industry quite like Songmont.
Founded in Beijing in 2013 by former Google user experience designer Fu Song, the label has built a loyal following through its philosophy of understated elegance. Instead of chasing trends or relying on flashy logos, Songmont focuses on timeless silhouettes, functionality and refined craftsmanship.
The brand's visual identity extends beyond its products. Its boutiques blend minimalist architecture with subtle Oriental influences, creating spaces that reflect the same sense of restraint and sophistication found in its collections.
Songmont's growing influence is reflected in its celebrity partnerships. This year, actress Zhang Jingyi, best known for the hit drama Lighter & Princess, fronted its latest campaign. The brand has also attracted a growing male following, with award-winning actor Jiang Qiming serving as a frequent collaborator before being appointed brand ambassador in 2025.
Prices start from S$280.
Available at Songmont.
2. AMAZING SONG
Founded by sisters Nina, Charlotte and Abigail, Amazing Song brings together expertise in handbag design, visual design and architecture. The brand takes its name from the beloved hymn Amazing Grace, reflecting its emphasis on love, craftsmanship and meaningful design.
Over the past 13 years, Amazing Song has distinguished itself through cheerful colour palettes, versatile silhouettes and a playful spirit. From roomy hobo bags to practical crossbody styles, its collections are designed to inject personality into everyday dressing.
The brand's appeal has been amplified by a roster of celebrity supporters, including actresses Chen Duling, Ma Sichun and singer-actress Yu Wenwen.
Prices start from S$173.99.
Available at Amazing Song.
3. DISSONA
Established in 1985 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Dissona is one of China's longest-standing handbag brands. Its longevity stems from a commitment to producing quality leather goods designed to endure beyond seasonal trends.
A pivotal moment came in 2010, when the company enlisted former Hermes artisan Thomas Maurice to elevate its craftsmanship and design standards. Seven years later, Dissona made history as the first Chinese fashion brand to present a collection at Milan Fashion Week.
Today, its range spans sleek top-handle bags, relaxed totes and monogrammed carryalls that balance practicality with polish. The brand counts actress Dong Jie, best known for starring in Zhang Yimou's Happy Times, among its ambassadors.
Prices start from 998 yuan/S$189.
Available at Dissona.
4. GROTTO
For those who prefer a more unconventional aesthetic, Grotto offers a compelling alternative.
Founded in 2001 by designer Huang Boqing, the brand embraces a gender-neutral design philosophy under its "Born For Freedom" motto. Its collections are characterised by sculptural shapes, soft leather constructions and utilitarian details that blur the line between fashion and function.
Grotto's distinctive aesthetic has attracted a diverse fan base, including actress Angelababy, singer Zhang Hao, former K-pop star Amber Liu and Japanese guitarist Miyavi.
Behind each bag lies an extensive production process that spans dozens of stages, from pattern-making and leather selection to stitching and finishing. To maintain quality, Grotto sources leather from Tuscany and collaborates with international tanneries to develop innovative techniques in leather craftsmanship.
Prices start from 799 yuan/S$151.
Available at Grotto.
5. TRUUZEN
Founded in Foshan in 2015, Truuzen has built its reputation on quiet sophistication and exceptional leather craftsmanship.
Often described as refined, understated and effortlessly elegant, the brand was among the first in China to champion vegetable-tanned leather, a material prized for its natural ageing process and rich character over time.
Its versatile designs complement a wide range of wardrobes, pairing just as seamlessly with relaxed tailoring as they do with a simple T-shirt-and-jeans ensemble. To reinforce its minimalist aesthetic, the brand has partnered with Chinese supermodel Ming Xi and acclaimed actress Song Jia.
Its rising popularity has translated into impressive commercial success. During last year's Double Eleven shopping festival, Truuzen reportedly became the third best-selling handbag brand on Tmall, trailing only Coach and Songmont, with the latter securing the top spot.
Prices start from 999 yuan/S$189.
Available at Truuzen.