Edition is the latest Chinese fashion label to enter Singapore’s retail scene – what can we expect from it?
Chinese fashion group EPO continues its global expansion with the launch of Edition’s first Singapore boutique at Raffles City, marking another milestone in the growing wave of Chinese fashion brands entering the local retail scene.
In recent years, we have seen a wave of Chinese brands popping up in Singapore. Among them are womenswear brands such as Goelia, Marisfrolg and Aimer, which have all opened brick and mortar stores here.
With the opening of Edition’s first Singapore boutique at Raffles City on Nov 20, local shoppers can now easily access yet another popular Chinese fashion brand.
Edition is one of the five brands under the umbrella of China’s fast growing fashion group EPO. The group is also behind womenswear label Mo&Co, kidswear label Little Mo&Co, menswear label Common Gender and cosmetics label Rec.
Centred around the idea of the “gentlewoman”, Edition targets women who are drawn towards perennial pieces. A top starts from S$250, a dress starts from S$375 while a blazer starts from S$560.
This is not the fashion group’s first foray in Singapore though. Edition’s sister label, Mo&Co opened a store at Jewel Changi in 2023 and a second store in October this year at Raffles City. Positioned differently from Edition, Mo&Co is better described as a “rock chick” with a “fashion-forward” personality. Tees start from S$100, jeans start from S$200 and cardigans start from S$260.
EPO’s group CEO Jin Chenhao, 37, who was in town for Edition’s opening, told CNA Lifestyle that one of the reasons for choosing to launch his brands in Singapore is the high presence of Chinese residents here, which he believes will help the two brands adapt and integrate quickly. He also highlighted the nation’s diverse, inclusive culture and the presence of many international companies establishing stores and headquarters here.
“Last year, I visited Singapore to do market research in Southeast Asia. After the trip, I felt that Singapore is a very suitable place for expansion,” he recalled.
Jin counts the openings of Mo&Co and Edition in Singapore as part of the group’s ongoing global expansion efforts. To date, Mo&Co has 939 stores in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Amsterdam while Edition has more than 255 stores in China, Hong Kong and Macau.
One of the things Jin has come to realise about fashion brands in Southeast Asia is that they fall broadly into two categories: Fast and luxury fashion. “Our brands do not fall into those categories. We hope to bring across more ‘curated womenswear’ collections through our brands,” he said.
Through his team's research, he noticed a regional affinity for jeans and all things denim. “Together with my design team, we plan to explore more on these two categories when we head back,” he shared.
For many in Singapore, shopping for new clothes from overseas has become so much more convenient and accessible. Consumers have increasingly become accustomed to carting out on online platforms such as Taobao. Jin hopes to convince the online shopping community with the brands’ in-store experience.
“We’ve always felt that combining online and offline shopping will form a complete experience together,” said Jin. “When shopping in-store, we hope our customers will be able to enjoy the customer service that we offer. For example, in China, we would have an understanding of a customer who has shopped with us before. Therefore, we will be able to curate ensembles for her before her next visit.”
He added that the aim is to eventually recreate this personalised experience for Singapore shoppers once the team learns more about local preferences.
Social responsibility is also a topic close to the heart at EPO. Jin shared that, for example, in jeans production, the company has adopted a waterless method to reduce water consumption and waste. The group also contributes to society through its Mo Art Programme, which aims to help children in remote villages in China further their art education.
Looking ahead, Jin revealed that there will be more expansions for Mo&Co and Edition, as well as new brand launches. “We are not looking for rapid expansion or growth in our business. Instead, we would like to have a more sustainable approach. We are also planning to launch two new fashion brands in China next year.”
With the Singapore boutiques now officially open, Jin teased that there will be plans for Mo&Co to work with a regional celebrity next. “It’ll be someone whom Singapore shoppers will know,” he said.
Edition is currently fronted by Chinese actress Gao Yuan Yuan while Mo&Co counts big names like American model Kendall Jenner and Chinese actresses Qin Lan and Yang Mi as friends of the brand. So which A-lister is it going to be next?