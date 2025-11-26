Edition is the latest Chinese fashion label to enter Singapore’s retail scene – what can we expect from it?

Through his team's research, he noticed a regional affinity for jeans and all things denim. “Together with my design team, we plan to explore more on these two categories when we head back,” he shared.

For many in Singapore, shopping for new clothes from overseas has become so much more convenient and accessible. Consumers have increasingly become accustomed to carting out on online platforms such as Taobao. Jin hopes to convince the online shopping community with the brands’ in-store experience.

“We’ve always felt that combining online and offline shopping will form a complete experience together,” said Jin. “When shopping in-store, we hope our customers will be able to enjoy the customer service that we offer. For example, in China, we would have an understanding of a customer who has shopped with us before. Therefore, we will be able to curate ensembles for her before her next visit.”

He added that the aim is to eventually recreate this personalised experience for Singapore shoppers once the team learns more about local preferences.

Social responsibility is also a topic close to the heart at EPO. Jin shared that, for example, in jeans production, the company has adopted a waterless method to reduce water consumption and waste. The group also contributes to society through its Mo Art Programme, which aims to help children in remote villages in China further their art education.

Looking ahead, Jin revealed that there will be more expansions for Mo&Co and Edition, as well as new brand launches. “We are not looking for rapid expansion or growth in our business. Instead, we would like to have a more sustainable approach. We are also planning to launch two new fashion brands in China next year.”