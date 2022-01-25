What to wear this Chinese New Year: It’s all about choosing the right colours

Chinese New Year is the perfect time to embrace long-held traditions, that includes wearing the most favourable colours in accordance to Chinese customs to bring about luck, wealth, happiness and pretty much anything one desires.

If you think the colour red is the be-all-and-end-all shade to gather positive vibes, read on.

Chris Deburgh’s Lady In Red may have left an indelible mark but so did many other celebrities who defied tradition by commemorating their significant moments dressed in their lucky colours. Sarah Jessica Parker said 'Yes' to Matthew Broderick in a stunning black gown, Elizabeth Taylor wore a canary yellow frock when she got hitched to her fourth husband Richard Burton, and who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic green Versace dress that broke the internet.

These anything but minimalist shades just happen to be some of the most 'huat' hues to add groove to your repertoire. Exactly which colours are most likely to give your Chinese zodiac a boost, and at the same time, inch you closer towards Spring Summer's hottest shades, CNA Lifestyle breaks it down for you.