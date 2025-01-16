Chinese New Year fashion: Where did the tradition of wearing new clothes come from? Plus, 5 style trends
Discover the tradition behind why we wear new clothes during CNY – and 5 chic, runway-approved trends to keep you stylish all year.
Growing up in a fairly traditional Chinese family, the importance of wearing new clothes on the first day of Chinese New Year was practically drilled into me. Alongside other non-negotiables like marathon spring-cleaning sessions and putting up spring couplets, this ritual was something we followed without question. Yet, for decades, I never stopped to wonder about its deeper meaning beyond the usual symbolism of “new beginnings”.
It turns out this practice isn’t just a blindly inherited tradition – it has roots steeped in history and significance. The ancient custom was first documented in Jingchu Suishiji, a record of festivals in central China during the 6th and 7th centuries, which noted: “On the first day of the first month, young and old are all dressed.” In other words, everyone, regardless of age, was expected to wear new garments to mark the auspicious occasion.
Back then, new clothes were a luxury reserved for special events, and Chinese New Year became a time for families to indulge in this rare treat. By the Song Dynasty, this practice had evolved into a social ritual, as chronicled in The Eastern Capital: A Dream of Splendor.
The memoir observed that on Chinese New Year’s Day, people would dress in clean clothes to shop and celebrate, underscoring the communal spirit of the holiday. This wasn’t just about personal renewal; it was about presenting oneself well and fostering a sense of social harmony.
As with many Chinese New Year customs, wearing new clothes is also deeply symbolic. New garments were believed to ward off evil spirits, protect against misfortune, and invite good luck and prosperity.
However, modern interpretations of this tradition can sometimes feel limiting – festive-appropriate outfits don’t always transition easily into post-CNY wardrobes, leaving many a mandarin-collared or intricately knotted piece to languish in the closet after the last yusheng toss.
To make sure your CNY style game is on point while staying versatile and sustainable, we’ve rounded up the most wearable Spring/Summer 2025 trends to inspire your wardrobe. Get ready to honour this age-old custom with a modern twist – and outfits that you’ll love long after the festivities are over.
TOP SS2025 TRENDS FOR CNY AND BEYOND
1. Dreamy florals
Even The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestley might admit that florals for Chinese New Year are more fabulous than "groundbreaking" this season. Romantic floral pieces are a natural fit for the festivities, perfectly aligned with the boho aesthetic set to dominate 2025.
Picture flowy dresses, intricate embroidery, and dreamy pastel hues that exude effortless femininity and charm. To keep things fresh, pair your floral frock with leather loafers to strike a balance between elegance and edge – and practical comfort as you hop from one house visit to the next.
Sustainable shopping tip: Floral dresses are a timeless wardrobe staple, so opt for versatile designs that work across occasions. Look for eco-friendly fabrics like organic cotton or recycled polyester for a greener choice.
Try: Desigual Flowy Orchid Dress, S$189
While red continues to reign supreme in the Chinese New Year colour palette, 2025 is all about shaking things up with a vibrant burst of tangerine. Designers like Tove and Nanushka are embracing this bold, punchy hue, which channels all the auspicious energy of red while feeling fresh and modern. And let’s face it – posing with mandarin oranges in complementary shades makes for some seriously cute photos.
Sustainable shopping tip: If a head-to-toe orange look feels too daring, opt for accessories like scarves, bags, or earrings that hint at the colour. These pieces add a festive touch to your existing wardrobe, making them a sustainable and practical choice.
Try: In Good Company Paper Poplin Alocasia Top, S$179
The utilitarian trend is in full swing, and it’s surprisingly perfect for Chinese New Year. Earthy tones and structured silhouettes offer a sophisticated departure from vibrant colours and florals, giving your festive look a modern edge. Plus, utility wear is a masterclass in layering – ideal for tackling both indoor gatherings and outdoor visits. Elevate the look with a silky blouse, dainty gold jewellery, and strappy heels for your reunion dinner ensemble.
Sustainable shopping tip: Focus on high-quality cargo pants or tailored jumpsuits in neutral shades like olive or beige. These versatile pieces work year-round and pair effortlessly with your wardrobe staples.
Try: Mango Belt Wrap Jumpsuit, S$99.90
The SS25 runways have declared that athleisure is here to stay, with SS25 runways like Prada showcasing sleek knit leggings styled as polished trousers. These stretchy, luxe fabrics are perfect for CNY feasting, combining maximum comfort with a touch of elegance. Pair them with a tailored blazer or a crisp blouse to strike the perfect balance between laid-back and refined – whether you're lounging at home or heading to a fancy dinner.
Sustainable shopping tip: Choose high-quality, durable fabrics like ribbed knits or suede blends that retain their shape over time. Neutral tones like black or beige ensure they’ll transition seamlessly from festive wear to office and weekend looks.
Try: Calvin Klein Jeans High Rise Slim Rib Knit Pants, S$114.50
Snake-inspired pieces are slithering their way into SS25 trends, offering an elegant, understated nod to the festive season. These serpentine symbols, commonly associated with wisdom and renewal in Chinese culture, are a fitting choice for those looking to channel a sense of transformation and prosperity in the new year. Cinch your outfit with a snake-adorned belt or add a slinky pair of tie-up sandals for a subtle yet chic nod to the trend.
Sustainable shopping tip: Accessories have staying power – invest in abstract pieces like coiled bangles, slinky earrings, or wraparound sandals that hint at the snake theme without being overly literal.
Try: Charles & Keith Satin Tie-Around Ballet Flats, S$56.90