Chinese New Year fashion: Where did the tradition of wearing new clothes come from? Plus, 5 style trends

Growing up in a fairly traditional Chinese family, the importance of wearing new clothes on the first day of Chinese New Year was practically drilled into me. Alongside other non-negotiables like marathon spring-cleaning sessions and putting up spring couplets, this ritual was something we followed without question. Yet, for decades, I never stopped to wonder about its deeper meaning beyond the usual symbolism of “new beginnings”.

It turns out this practice isn’t just a blindly inherited tradition – it has roots steeped in history and significance. The ancient custom was first documented in Jingchu Suishiji, a record of festivals in central China during the 6th and 7th centuries, which noted: “On the first day of the first month, young and old are all dressed.” In other words, everyone, regardless of age, was expected to wear new garments to mark the auspicious occasion.

Back then, new clothes were a luxury reserved for special events, and Chinese New Year became a time for families to indulge in this rare treat. By the Song Dynasty, this practice had evolved into a social ritual, as chronicled in The Eastern Capital: A Dream of Splendor.

The memoir observed that on Chinese New Year’s Day, people would dress in clean clothes to shop and celebrate, underscoring the communal spirit of the holiday. This wasn’t just about personal renewal; it was about presenting oneself well and fostering a sense of social harmony.

As with many Chinese New Year customs, wearing new clothes is also deeply symbolic. New garments were believed to ward off evil spirits, protect against misfortune, and invite good luck and prosperity.

However, modern interpretations of this tradition can sometimes feel limiting – festive-appropriate outfits don’t always transition easily into post-CNY wardrobes, leaving many a mandarin-collared or intricately knotted piece to languish in the closet after the last yusheng toss.

To make sure your CNY style game is on point while staying versatile and sustainable, we’ve rounded up the most wearable Spring/Summer 2025 trends to inspire your wardrobe. Get ready to honour this age-old custom with a modern twist – and outfits that you’ll love long after the festivities are over.

TOP SS2025 TRENDS FOR CNY AND BEYOND