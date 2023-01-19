Should you tip for beauty services during Chinese New Year? Common practices to show your appreciation

While tipping is not customary nor expected in Singapore, it’s definitely a nice way to show appreciation for exceptional service, to express thanks during festive occasions or just to help boost someone’s income.

Media professional Clara (not her real name) makes it a point to tip the person who washes her hair at the salon she regularly visits. Her reason? “The assistants’ wages aren’t high so a little extra could help them.” Medical professional Lisa gives her masseuse and foot reflexologist a tip of 10 per cent of the cost of the service because she wants to show her appreciation for the hard work that they do.

With services such as hair treatments, manicures and massages, it’s common to develop a bond with those tending to your beauty needs. A trip to the salon can become a social affair when you’re engaged in conversation with your hairstylist for extended lengths of time at each visit.

After hours of interaction (and personal revelations), it’s only natural for some to regard their beauty and wellness professionals as friends. In fact, some of these client-hair stylist bonds last longer than romantic relationships so gift-giving when the event calls for it isn’t unusual.