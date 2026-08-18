From Beneunder to Bosideng: 5 Chinese outdoor brands every gorpcore fan should know

On any given weekend in Singapore, it's no longer unusual to spot someone in a technical shell jacket queueing for coffee, despite the 32°C heat. Across Southeast Asia, trail-running shoes have become everyday sneakers, while utility vests and hiking backpacks have found a home far beyond mountain trails.

Welcome to the age of gorpcore.

What began as a niche fashion movement inspired by outdoor pursuits has evolved into one of the defining aesthetics of the past few years. Its latest offshoot, "mountaincore", leans even further into alpine-inspired dressing, embracing everything from technical outerwear and climbing gear to rugged trail footwear.

While global brands such as Arc'teryx, Salomon and Hoka helped propel the trend into the mainstream, a new wave of Chinese labels has been quietly building its own following. Many gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international travel restrictions encouraged consumers to swap overseas holidays for camping trips and mountain hikes closer to home. As outdoor lifestyles grew in popularity, so did demand for clothing and equipment that balanced technical performance with everyday style.

Today, China's outdoor market extends far beyond specialist mountaineering gear. From high-performance trail-running shoes and expedition-ready outerwear to sun-protective apparel, these homegrown brands are increasingly finding fans across Asia.

Whether you're planning a trek in Chiang Mai, a camping trip in Malaysia or simply embracing the outdoorsy aesthetic for your next cafe hop, these five Chinese outdoor brands deserve a place on your radar.