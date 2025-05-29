8 Chinese perfume brands scent lovers are obsessed with right now

Those who are into scents might have noticed a new wave emerging in the fragrance industry – a rising interest in China’s perfumery scene that’s evident on social media and beauty news, including in the west. It’s a burgeoning beauty sector filled with niche brands that each have their unique take on fragrances – many with a fascinating oriental twist.

Most of these fragrance brands are already established hits that are popular with Chinese consumers, as the local youth are increasingly using fragrance as a form of self-expression and going for niche scents that speak to their cultural heritage.

But it’s not just the locals that these brands are attracting – tourists and foreigners who’ve had the chance to experience their scents are also being charmed by their distinctiveness and are spreading the word across the world.

Freshness and novelty are two key qualities that draw people to this new breed of perfumes. Besides largely being inspired by Eastern culture and concepts, many of them also incorporate unusual Chinese-inspired fragrance notes.

While common notes that are widely used in Western perfumes are also in Chinese scents, rare and unexpected materials are thrown in for an interesting mix. Instead of the usual rose, bergamot or generic black or green tea, you are likely to encounter osmanthus, pomelo, fo shou (Sichuan bergamot), oolong or Pu-erh in a Chinese fragrance.

Add to that the allure of aesthetically stylish packaging – an all-important factor in the overall appeal of perfumes, and it’s not hard to see why Chinese perfumes are fast becoming the next big thing in the industry. Take a look at what these brands have to offer and you’d agree that they can rival any other Western luxury perfume company or the hottest Korean scent brands out there.

One downside, though, is that many of them are still difficult to acquire outside China, and can only be found at stores in major Chinese cities like Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing. So, if you should be travelling to these destinations, make sure to check out where they can be bought.