Flats, heels, slip-ons: Which of these trendy shoes are better for your feet and back?

It’s an understatement to say that women suffer for fashion, and one of the many things we wear that give us pain – and yet we willingly bear with – are undoubtedly trendy heels and shoes that don’t fit well and are uncomfortable.

They look great, for sure, but is putting up with the pain worth it, and, more important, will wearing such footwear cause posture, back, leg or foot problems in the long term?

The short answer is yes, if one continues to wear them frequently over long periods of time, according to podiatrists Dr Saw Yu Ting and Jackie Tey from Straits Podiatry.