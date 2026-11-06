The Christmas Atelier 2026: Over 130 brands, festive treats and unique gifts to discover

Christmas cheer is arriving early this year with the return of The Christmas Atelier. The annual festive fair will hold its eighth edition from Nov 12 to 14 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together more than 130 artisanal brands, immersive experiences and large-scale festive installations under one roof.

Since its debut in 2019, the fair has grown into one of Singapore's popular festive shopping events.

Founded by Lelian Chew, who is also behind homegrown event planning company The Atelier & Co and floral design label The Floral Atelier, the fair has become a platform for independent artisans and emerging creatives to showcase their work alongside established names from Singapore and beyond.