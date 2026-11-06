The Christmas Atelier 2026: Over 130 brands, festive treats and unique gifts to discover
From unique fashion finds and artisanal treats to immersive festive installations, The Christmas Atelier returns to Marina Bay Sands from Nov 12 to 14 with over 130 brands and plenty of gifting inspiration.
Christmas cheer is arriving early this year with the return of The Christmas Atelier. The annual festive fair will hold its eighth edition from Nov 12 to 14 at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, bringing together more than 130 artisanal brands, immersive experiences and large-scale festive installations under one roof.
Since its debut in 2019, the fair has grown into one of Singapore's popular festive shopping events.
Founded by Lelian Chew, who is also behind homegrown event planning company The Atelier & Co and floral design label The Floral Atelier, the fair has become a platform for independent artisans and emerging creatives to showcase their work alongside established names from Singapore and beyond.
Themed "Delivering Christmas Magic", this year's edition draws inspiration from the anticipation and excitement surrounding the festive season. With an emphasis on thoughtful gifting and shared experiences, the fair aims to celebrate the joy of giving while shining a spotlight on independent brands and artisans.
Almost half of this year's participating brands are returning exhibitors, while a fresh selection of makers and creators will be joining the fair for the first time. Visitors can expect an eclectic mix of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, homeware and food brands offering fresh gifting ideas for the festive season.
FASHION FINDS
Among the familiar homegrown fashion labels making an appearance is womenswear brand Stolen, which returns to the fair after a three-year hiatus. This time, the label will showcase its Beyond Basics collection of elevated wardrobe staples, alongside a selection of its signature silhouettes.
Another local label to look out for is Wuhaus, a contemporary design studio known for its bold, sculptural bags. Visitors will get a first look at its latest creation, the Le Twist bag, which features croc-embossed leather, an asymmetrical silhouette and a distinctive twist clasp.
For something a little more delicate, head to Studio Qiling, a homegrown independent label specialising in silk scarves adorned with intricate hand-drawn prints. Founded by two Singaporeans, the female-led brand recently held a pop-up event and runway show in Jakarta in conjunction with Singapore Selects and Jakarta Fashion Week.
Those shopping for smaller accessories can browse leather goods from Bynd Artisan or discover industrial-inspired jewellery from independent design label Yard Yarn.
BEYOND SINGAPORE'S SHORES
Beyond homegrown labels, the fair will also feature a selection of international brands, giving visitors the opportunity to discover independent designers and makers from across the region and beyond.
One label to look out for is Ryan Lee Kuala Lumpur, known for its craftsmanship and contemporary approach to design. The Malaysian brand will introduce Singapore shoppers to its signature leather bags, which blend traditional Malayan influences with modern aesthetics.
Families shopping for little ones can make a stop at Petit Beary, a contemporary childrenswear label from Indonesia. With a focus on sustainability, the brand creates clothing using bamboo fabric, offering comfortable pieces designed to be worn beyond a single season.
And it's not just the humans who get to enjoy a little festive shopping. Pet owners can check out Vetreska, a brand known for its colourful and playful pet accessories. From vibrant leashes and feeding bowls to pet carriers, its products are designed to bring a touch of personality to everyday life with furry companions.
FESTIVE FEASTING
Of course, no festive shopping trip is complete without a few treats along the way.
Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in doughnuts, shiopan and sourdough bakes from Kobashi Bakery, while matcha enthusiasts can get their fix at Kashinoki Matcha.
For something savoury, make your way to Cheeselads, which offers a selection of artisanal cheeses. Visitors can browse and sample different varieties before picking up a few favourites to enjoy at home or serve at year-end gatherings.
MORE THAN A MARKETPLACE
Beyond shopping, The Christmas Atelier promises an immersive festive experience, complete with large-scale installations designed by The Atelier & Co, photo opportunities and hands-on activities throughout the venue.
Those looking to create something more personal can visit homegrown label Locket Allegro to customise a photo locket in silver or gold. Alternatively, visitors can stop by David's Henna Art for a jagua ink tattoo, a form of temporary body art that offers a fun way to switch up their look for the festive season.
One of the fair's biggest draws is its signature floral styling and installations, created by The Atelier & Co.
In keeping with past editions, the elaborate displays will bring this year's theme to life, transforming the convention hall into a whimsical festive setting with plenty of photo opportunities.
Visitors can also look forward to a few added perks. Each ticket holder will receive a complimentary Yeo's beverage, while the first 1,000 ticket buyers will receive a S$10 promotional voucher for attractions on Trip.com.
Those travelling by ride-hailing services can enjoy 15 per cent off Grab rides to and from the venue, capped at S$3 per redemption, using the promo code TCA2026.
Visitors driving to the fair can also redeem parking coupons at Marina Bay Sands for a capped rate of S$12.84 per day, subject to availability, single-entry conditions and other terms and conditions.
Bringing together independent makers, emerging labels and established brands, The Christmas Atelier offers more than just a festive shopping experience. It's also an opportunity to discover unique gifts, support creative businesses and soak up the Christmas spirit.
For more information, visit The Christmas Atelier. Tickets start at S$8 for a one-day pass and S$14 for a three-day pass. Children aged 10 and below enjoy free entry when accompanied by a ticket holder.